Rapid Micro Biosystems Third Quarter 2024 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Third Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$7.60m (up 24% from 3Q 2023).

Net loss: US$11.3m (loss narrowed by 15% from 3Q 2023).

US$0.26 loss per share (improved from US$0.31 loss in 3Q 2023).

Rapid Micro Biosystems Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 16%. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 2.0%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 20% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 6.5% growth forecast for the Life Sciences industry in the US.

The company's shares are up 20% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

