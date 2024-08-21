We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad (KLSE:FPI) Passed With Ease

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad (KLSE:FPI). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. It certainly is nice to see that Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad has managed to grow EPS by 25% per year over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad's EBIT margins have actually improved by 9.0 percentage points in the last year, to reach 25%, but, on the flip side, revenue was down 15%. That's not a good look.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM766m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold RM155m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. That amounts to 20% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Does Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad's strong EPS growth. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad that you need to be mindful of.

Although Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see companies with more skin in the game, then check out this handpicked selection of Malaysian companies that not only boast of strong growth but have strong insider backing.

