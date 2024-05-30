We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And BM GreenTech Berhad (KLSE:BMGREEN) Passed With Ease

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in BM GreenTech Berhad (KLSE:BMGREEN). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide BM GreenTech Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is BM GreenTech Berhad Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. BM GreenTech Berhad managed to grow EPS by 14% per year, over three years. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. BM GreenTech Berhad shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 5.4% to 11%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are BM GreenTech Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own BM GreenTech Berhad shares worth a considerable sum. To be specific, they have RM165m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. That amounts to 23% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Is BM GreenTech Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for BM GreenTech Berhad is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. Of course, just because BM GreenTech Berhad is growing does not mean it is undervalued. If you're wondering about the valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a tailored list of Malaysian companies which have demonstrated growth backed by significant insider holdings.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

