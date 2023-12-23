We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Passed With Ease

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Deckers Outdoor Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Shareholders will be happy to know that Deckers Outdoor's EPS has grown 29% each year, compound, over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Deckers Outdoor shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 16% to 20%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Deckers Outdoor Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Deckers Outdoor has a market capitalisation of US$18b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$189m. Investors will appreciate management having this amount of skin in the game as it shows their commitment to the company's future.

Should You Add Deckers Outdoor To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Deckers Outdoor's strong EPS growth. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in Deckers Outdoor's continuing strength. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Deckers Outdoor you should be aware of.

