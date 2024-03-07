We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Passed With Ease

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Hill & Smith (LON:HILS), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Hill & Smith Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Impressively, Hill & Smith has grown EPS by 20% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Hill & Smith maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 21% to UK£803m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Hill & Smith.

Are Hill & Smith Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

It's pleasing to note that insiders spent UK£1.0m buying Hill & Smith shares, over the last year, without reporting any share sales whatsoever. Knowing this, Hill & Smith will have have all eyes on them in anticipation for the what could happen in the near future. We also note that it was the Executive Chairman, Alan Clifford Giddins, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying UK£633k for shares at about UK£14.49 each.

Is Hill & Smith Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, Hill & Smith's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Not only is that growth rate rather juicy, but the insider buying adds fuel to the fire. So on this analysis, Hill & Smith is probably worth spending some time on. Once you've identified a business you like, the next step is to consider what you think it's worth. And right now is your chance to view our exclusive discounted cashflow valuation of Hill & Smith. You might benefit from giving it a glance today.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

