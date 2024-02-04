We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Hextar Industries Berhad (KLSE:HEXIND) Passed With Ease

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Hextar Industries Berhad (KLSE:HEXIND). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Hextar Industries Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So it's easy to see why many investors focus in on EPS growth. Outstandingly, Hextar Industries Berhad's EPS shot from RM0.0092 to RM0.027, over the last year. Year on year growth of 192% is certainly a sight to behold. Shareholders will be hopeful that this is a sign of the company reaching an inflection point.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The music to the ears of Hextar Industries Berhad shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 3.0% to 10% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since Hextar Industries Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM1.0b, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Hextar Industries Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Hextar Industries Berhad followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. To be specific, they have RM85m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. That amounts to 8.5% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Hextar Industries Berhad, with market caps between RM472m and RM1.9b, is around RM753k.

Hextar Industries Berhad's CEO took home a total compensation package worth RM556k in the year leading up to December 2022. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does Hextar Industries Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Hextar Industries Berhad's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. The sweetener is that insiders have a mountain of stock, and the CEO remuneration is quite reasonable. The strong EPS improvement suggests the businesses is humming along. Hextar Industries Berhad certainly ticks a few boxes, so we think it's probably well worth further consideration. Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for Hextar Industries Berhad (1 is significant!) that we have uncovered.

While opting for stocks without growing earnings and absent insider buying can yield results, for investors valuing these key metrics, here is a carefully selected list of companies in MY with promising growth potential and insider confidence.

