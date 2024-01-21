We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Hextar Capital Berhad (KLSE:HEXCAP) Passed With Ease

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Hextar Capital Berhad (KLSE:HEXCAP). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

View our latest analysis for Hextar Capital Berhad

How Fast Is Hextar Capital Berhad Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Recognition must be given to the that Hextar Capital Berhad has grown EPS by 51% per year, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but it should be more than enough to pique the interest of the wary stock pickers.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Hextar Capital Berhad shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from -1.1% to 2.5%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

KLSE:HEXCAP Earnings and Revenue History January 21st 2024

Since Hextar Capital Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM241m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Hextar Capital Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So we're pleased to report that Hextar Capital Berhad insiders own a meaningful share of the business. Indeed, with a collective holding of 70%, company insiders are in control and have plenty of capital behind the venture. Intuition will tell you this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. In terms of absolute value, insiders have RM169m invested in the business, at the current share price. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

Is Hextar Capital Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Hextar Capital Berhad's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Hextar Capital Berhad very closely. It is worth noting though that we have found 3 warning signs for Hextar Capital Berhad (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you need to take into consideration.

