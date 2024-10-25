Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd (BOM:532527) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Revenue and ...

Revenue: INR 1,053 crores, representing a 17.2% year-on-year growth.

EBITDA: Increased by 16.2% year-on-year, with a margin of 22.09%.

Profit After Tax: INR 189.77 crores, a 130% year-on-year increase.

Debt Increase: Consolidated debt increased by INR 282 crores in H1 FY '25.

Order Wins: Secured orders worth INR 1,522 crores to be executed over 4 years.

North America Orders: INR 1,475 crores, with INR 1,312 crores from the auto segment.

India Orders: INR 47 crores, with INR 39 crores from the non-auto segment and INR 8 crores from the railway segment.

Release Date: October 24, 2024

Positive Points

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd (BOM:532527) reported a 17.2% year-on-year revenue growth, achieving its highest ever top line of INR1053 crores for the quarter.

The company secured significant orders worth INR1,522 crores, primarily from North America, indicating strong international demand.

The integration of recent acquisitions and capacity expansions are expected to enhance EBITDA and margin profiles in the future.

The company is expanding into the electric vehicle (EV) market with a new aluminum forging capacity, which is fully backed by a firm order for 5 years.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd (BOM:532527) is confident in achieving a 15% to 20% year-on-year growth, supported by new product developments and increased market share in various segments.

Negative Points

The company experienced an increase in consolidated debt by INR282 crores in H1 FY '25, attributed to inventory buildup and other strategic initiatives.

Raw material pricing decreased by 4%, impacting the top line and resulting in lower realization per tonne.

There was a noted increase in other expenses due to higher export carriage costs, affecting overall profitability.

The commercial vehicle sector saw a degrowth, although offset by growth in other segments.

The company faces challenges in the CV market, both domestically and internationally, which could impact future growth if not mitigated.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Congrats on the strong order wins for this quarter. Can you help us understand the growth in domestic revenues and which segments are performing well? A: We have seen a decline in the commercial vehicle sector, but growth has been driven by an increased share of business and new components introduced in our business, resulting in strong domestic revenue. We expect domestic business to continue growing from here. - Naresh Jalan, MD & Executive Director

