Ramit Sethi says every couple should align on ‘4 key numbers’ — here’s what they are and why they matter

In any committed relationship, talking about money should seem like a no-brainer. Money influences every major decision, from where you live and how you spend, to whether you merge bank accounts and when you choose to start a family. Yet, it remains an uncomfortable and often avoided conversation for many Americans.

According to a 2024 Ipsos poll, 79% of Americans believe finances should be discussed early in a relationship. The longer the money talk is delayed, the harder it can be to figure out where to start.

But there are ways to simplify what can feel like an overwhelming conversation.

Ramit Sethi, author of Money for Couples, narrows it down to four key numbers.

“What are our four key numbers?” Sethi said in a recent interview with Moneywise. “Our fixed costs, our savings rate, our investment rate and our guilt-free spending rate.”

If discussed openly and early on in a relationship, these numbers can act as a roadmap to help couples align their financial goals.

How much do we really have?

When your paycheck hits your bank account at the start of the month, knowing exactly where it’s going is important. It all begins with fixed expenses – the non-negotiables in your budget. These include things like rent, car payments or gym memberships – the monthly costs that stay consistent.

Once you and your partner have determined your fixed monthly costs, it’s essential to consider your savings rate. Sethi says it’s important for couples to have a conscious spending plan that accounts for debt. This may involve creating a timeline for meeting certain financial milestones.

“If we have debt, what is the exact month and year our debt will be paid off?” Sethi suggested asking.

At the same time, asking the right questions may only get some couples so far. According to a Fidelity Couples and Money Study, one in five couples identify money as their greatest challenge in a relationship.

One way to make these money conversations feel less like a struggle is to find a common motive. Having a savings plan as a couple offers security and a way to work towards your goals with intention and assurance. Saving doesn’t have to feel like a chore or just another way of stashing away your hard-earned money for the sake of it. Instead, it can be a way for you to enjoy things like a dream vacation you can experience together.