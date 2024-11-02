Ramit Sethi: 3 Financial Gurus Giving Bad Money Advice

The internet is full of advice. If you’re trying to get abs, create the perfect travel itinerary for Cuba, grow your own carrots or get your ex back, you’ll find “experts” online who will guide you through the process. Similarly, many “finfluencers” or online personal finance experts offer advice, but not all of it is good.

Ramit Sethi, a personal finance expert and a New York Times bestselling author, called out some financial gurus for their bad advice. In a YouTube video , he broke down who was dishing out bad advice.

Here are some things you shouldn’t do.

Dave Ramsey: Withdraw 8% in Retirement

Dave Ramsey, host of The Ramsey Show, is known for helping people solve financial issues. However, he gave some advice that Sethi vehemently disagreed with.

Ramsey said it’s possible to withdraw 8% of your portfolio annually during retirement. According to Sethi, the math doesn’t add up.

If you take out 8% of your portfolio each year in retirement, there is a 60% chance that you’ll run out of money before you die. Sethi explained that this is basic math.

According to him, it’s safe to withdraw 4% of your portfolio each year. A study by Trinity University also supports his claim, stating that a 4% withdrawal rate generally keeps your portfolio intact for 30 years.

Kevin O’Leary: Cut Back on Small Expenses

Some popular financial advice today is to cut back on small expenses. Financial gurus might tell you to stop buying coffee each morning or to give up avocado toast. Sethi pointed out that one of these gurus is “Shark Tank” co-host Kevin O’Leary.

O’Leary has been vocal about cutting back on small expenses to save for the bigger picture. However, these small expenses don’t amount to much over the long term. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that between 2019 and 2022, food expenses took up less than 13% of annual spending.

Sethi had a problem with this advice, especially since O’Leary often wears suits and outfits that cost thousands of dollars on TV. He points out that O’Leary’s net worth is over $400 million, which makes it hard for him to relate to the financial problems of normal people.

For Sethi, taking away an enjoyable aspect of your morning, like a cup of coffee, does more harm than good. Getting a cup of coffee in the morning won’t significantly impact your long-term finances as long as you’re taking other steps.