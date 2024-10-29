Rambus Inc (RMBS) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Product Revenue Growth and Strategic ...

Revenue: $145.5 million for Q3.

Royalty Revenue: $64.1 million.

Licensing Billings: $65.4 million.

Product Revenue: $66.4 million, up 17% sequentially and 27% year over year.

Contract and Other Revenue: $15 million.

Operating Costs: $80.5 million, including cost of goods sold.

Operating Expenses: $55.3 million.

Non-GAAP Net Income: $54.1 million.

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Marketable Securities: $432.7 million.

Cash from Operations: $62.1 million.

Stock Repurchases: $50 million, retiring approximately 1.2 million shares.

Capital Expenditures: $13.5 million.

Free Cash Flow: $48.6 million.

Q4 Revenue Guidance: Between $154 million and $160 million.

Q4 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Guidance: Between $0.52 and $0.59.

Release Date: October 28, 2024

Positive Points

Rambus Inc (NASDAQ:RMBS) reported strong sequential growth in Q3, with a double-digit increase in product revenue driven by DDR5 memory interface chips.

The company generated $62 million in cash from operations and repurchased $50 million of stock, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of share repurchases.

Rambus Inc (NASDAQ:RMBS) introduced industry-first chipsets for DDR5 MRDIMMs and RDIMMs, expanding their addressable market and long-term growth opportunities.

The company anticipates a third consecutive quarter of double-digit sequential growth in Q4, with a projected greater than 30% product growth in the second half compared to the first half of the year.

Rambus Inc (NASDAQ:RMBS) continues to leverage its strong balance sheet to support strategic investments in new products, enhancing its market opportunity and driving long-term growth.

Negative Points

Silicon IP revenue showed a shift in classification, with more off-the-shelf IP sales resulting in lower contract and other revenue.

The DDR4 market remains small, with modest sales and a long tail of inventory depletion.

The CXL market is fragmented, with Rambus Inc (NASDAQ:RMBS) expecting consolidation at the CXL 3.0 node, potentially delaying significant product volumes.

The company faces challenges in maintaining product gross margins, with fluctuations depending on the product mix shipped each quarter.

Rambus Inc (NASDAQ:RMBS) is investing heavily in JEDEC standard products, which require significant ecosystem traction to justify the investments.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you clarify the discrepancy in contract revenue guidance versus actual results, and explain the moving parts? A: Desmond Lynch, SVP & CFO, explained that silicon IP revenue can appear under both contract and licensing billings. The shift in revenue classification was due to more off-the-shelf IP sales, resulting in higher licensing billings and lower contract revenue. Overall, silicon IP revenue was flat quarter-over-quarter, and the business is on track to meet annual growth targets.

