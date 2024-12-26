This Rally-Inspired Ice-Racing Aston Martin Vantage Is Cool as Hell

Georgi Todorov (@georgi.jr)

While Aston Martin doesn’t have the rally heritage carried by some supercar manufacturers, that hasn’t stopped owners from building their own gravel-ready variants. The Gaydon-era Aston Martin specialists at Valiant Ecosse in Germany have just teased their latest project, which sees one of their Clubsport builds adopt some seriously cool WRC vibes.

The team at Valiant Ecosse is among the very best in the world when it comes to work on the 2005 to 2019 Vantage run. The shop has team members backed by experience in the factory Aston Martin Racing program of that era, so they understand how to get speed out of these cars. In fact, the shop is responsible for preparing the works-backed Aston Martin GT4 cars running in both the VLN and N24 Series. This particular car started its life with Valiant Ecosse as one of the brand’s Track Performance Level models. These builds include safety-enhancing items like a half cage, custom-mounted Recaro Pole Position seats, as well as Schroth six-point harnesses. The previous owner had a facelift installed during its initial conversion, though Valiant Ecosse has modified the looks further with its latest rework. The layout now harks back to the original Nürburgring 24 racers, with dramatic brake ducts, sills, race-derived splitters and diffusers, lighter glass, and a pre-facelift bumper set. The brand’s bespoke carbon-fiber hood also adds a nice bit of racey flair missing from the original road cars.

Upon repurchasing this car from the original customer, the shop began a VE Clubsport conversion with the intention of using this car as a company demo. This setup added a VE Roadsport Bilstein coil-over suspension, GT4 components to adjust geometries, and an upgraded braking package. The suspension setup is a bit softer than the Öhlins TTX package offered by VE, which this car wore in its previous configuration. Other adjustments include a VE-spec Cargraphic valved exhaust system, motorsport catalytic converters, and a bespoke engine calibration designed to complement the exhaust setup. A twin-plate clutch was also installed to improve drivability.

After being invited to an upcoming Licence To Race ice drifting event in Austria, the team at Valiant Ecosse decided to shift gears with this demo project. The car was re-engineered specifically for the event, with a softer chassis setup and skinner, ice-rated tires mounted on OZ Racing Wheels, and other additional tweaks. The team says that these adjustments have come together to make a much more tail-happy car than before, but one that remains controllable and enjoyable over the limit.

