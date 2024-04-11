Advertisement
Rail strike suspended ahead of talks to resolve union recognition dispute

Alan Jones, PA Industrial Correspondent
·1 min read

A planned strike by rail workers at CrossCountry has been suspended after progress over a union recognition dispute.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) were due to walk out on Saturday.

The union said the company has agreed to hold talks in a bid to resolve the row.

Mick Lynch
Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union general secretary Mick Lynch (Belinda Jiao/PA)

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “With our members prepared to take strike action this weekend, CrossCountry management has seen the need to sit down with RMT to find a long-term resolution to this impasse.

“We have agreed to suspend strike action and take up this opportunity.

“But our strike mandate remains in place, so we will name new strike dates if that becomes necessary.”

The dispute is separate to the long-running train drivers’ pay row at 16 train operators, including CrossCountry.