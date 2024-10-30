Rail operator struggling with cancellations admits to still relying on fax machines

Northern Rail is still relying on fax machines to communicate with staff as the state-owned operator grapples with some of the worst delays and cancellations in the industry.

Bosses have revealed under questioning by Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, that the 1980s-era technology plays a central role in areas including crew rostering.

In a session of the Rail North Committee, which he chairs, Mr Burnham asked: “I’ve heard that you’re still using fax machines. How on earth can this be the case in 2024?”

Matt Rice, Northern’s chief operating officer, confirmed the company still used the technology and claimed the business would struggle to shift to a more modern alternative.

He said: “The tools we use to get information and messages to our crew rely on faxes, amazingly. It’s our challenge to get rid of them.”

Tricia Williams, Northern’s managing director, claimed that removing faxes and switching to email and more modern IT systems would require an agreement with unions.

She said: “At the moment, we have an agreement to use the processes that we have. To change that, we do have to change the agreement.”

Northern is understood to have moved towards email-based communication with drivers during the pandemic but reverted to fax once the crisis abated.

The Aslef train drivers’ union rebuffed the suggestion it was to blame for Northern’s continued reliance on outdated technology and said it was not opposed to replacing faxes.

A spokesman said: “It’s completely a matter for Northern. It’s their choice not to have modernised or updated their systems. We aren’t standing in the way.”

Asked about the timescale for phasing out faxes, Mr Rice pledged that Northern “will get there before we’re forced to because fax technology, in telecoms terms, turns off.”

Impacting operations

He admitted that the reliance on the obsolete technology was frustrating efforts to minimise the early cancellation of trains, a process that is currently based on guesses about the availability of crews.

Northern is grappling with an 11pc rate of illness and absenteeism – a figure Mr Burnham said was worse than at other operators. The rail company cancels services days in advance based on guesses as to how many staff will be off.

Work rosters are communicated to staff at depots using faxes, giving less flexibility around last-minute changes.

Mr Rice suggested that Northern’s reliance on faxes worsened the company’s rota issues. He said: “We simply don’t have the tech or the skills to do that as quickly as we would like.”

Mr Burnham said that Northern’s modernisation plan was “moving nowhere near fast enough” and said the reliance on faxes suggested a “disregard for the travelling public.”

