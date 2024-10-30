Rail operator struggling with cancellations admits to still relying on fax machines

Northern Rail is still relying on fax machines to communicate with staff as the state-owned operator grapples with some of the worst delays and cancellations in the industry.
Bosses have revealed under questioning by Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, that the 1980s-era technology plays a central role in areas including crew rostering.
In a session of the Rail North Committee, which he chairs, Mr Burnham asked: “I’ve heard that you’re still using fax machines. How on earth can this be the case in 2024?”
Matt Rice, Northern’s chief operating officer, confirmed the company still used the technology and claimed the business would struggle to shift to a more modern alternative.
He said: “The tools we use to get information and messages to our crew rely on faxes, amazingly. It’s our challenge to get rid of them.”
Tricia Williams, Northern’s managing director, claimed that removing faxes and switching to email and more modern IT systems would require an agreement with unions.
She said: “At the moment, we have an agreement to use the processes that we have. To change that, we do have to change the agreement.”
Northern is understood to have moved towards email-based communication with drivers during the pandemic but reverted to fax once the crisis abated.
The Aslef train drivers’ union rebuffed the suggestion it was to blame for Northern’s continued reliance on outdated technology and said it was not opposed to replacing faxes.
A spokesman said: “It’s completely a matter for Northern. It’s their choice not to have modernised or updated their systems. We aren’t standing in the way.”
Asked about the timescale for phasing out faxes, Mr Rice pledged that Northern “will get there before we’re forced to because fax technology, in telecoms terms, turns off.”
Impacting operations
He admitted that the reliance on the obsolete technology was frustrating efforts to minimise the early cancellation of trains, a process that is currently based on guesses about the availability of crews.
Northern is grappling with an 11pc rate of illness and absenteeism – a figure Mr Burnham said was worse than at other operators. The rail company cancels services days in advance based on guesses as to how many staff will be off.
Work rosters are communicated to staff at depots using faxes, giving less flexibility around last-minute changes.
Mr Rice suggested that Northern’s reliance on faxes worsened the company’s rota issues. He said: “We simply don’t have the tech or the skills to do that as quickly as we would like.”
Mr Burnham said that Northern’s modernisation plan was “moving nowhere near fast enough” and said the reliance on faxes suggested a “disregard for the travelling public.”
He said: “I personally don’t think many people watching this will consider replacing fax machines as issues of depth and complexity.
“People will say how come we have had three decades of privatisation when money was being poured into the railway and you are still communicating by fax machines?”
Northern is the worst operator in the country for cancelling services, according to the most recent Office of Rail and Road (ORR) figures. The operator was at fault in 80pc of cancellations, rather than unforeseen circumstances such as bad weather or power failures.
More than 5pc of all scheduled services were cancelled in the 12 months to March 2024, according to the ORR, up from 4.2pc a year earlier.
The Rail North Committee also criticised Northern’s failure to reach agreements with other operators to carry its passengers following cancellations or to deliver replacement bus services. Ms Williams said current labour deals did not cover rest-day working or working on Sundays, restricting the company’s flexibility in offering services.
Northern is the second-largest train operator in the UK, operating 2,500 local and regional services every day to more than 500 stations across the north of England. One hundred million passenger journeys are made on its network each year.