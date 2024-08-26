Rachel Reeves ‘risks wrecking green investment with capital gains tax raid’

Rachel Reeves is reportedly considering increases in capital gains and inheritance tax - Ian Forsyth/Getty Images Europe

Fears of a raid on capital gains are hitting investment in green power as companies put decisions on hold, the boss of Britain’s biggest battery storage developer has warned.

Stefano Sommadossi, chief executive of NatPower UK, said infrastructure investors are stalling while they wait for Rachel Reeves to lay out expected plans for an increase in capital gains tax.

Mr Sommadossi said: “I’m talking with investors and they are definitely considering and waiting for decisions to be made so that they can make their own decisions.

“For infrastructure investors in the energy transition, it is the capital gains tax that is particularly relevant.”

Earlier this year NatPower pledged to invest £10bn in the UK to build the country’s largest portfolio of battery “gigaparks” as well as wind turbines and solar panels.

Any slowdown in investment will threaten the Government’s plans to hit net zero. Ed Miliband, the Energy Secretary, has vowed to make it easier for green energy projects to be built across Britain.

The Treasury has made it clear that tax rises will be coming in the Budget on Oct 30, as the Chancellor scrambles to fill a £22bn black hole in the public finances.

Ms Reeves is reportedly considering increases in capital gains tax as well as an inheritance tax raid, having pledged that Labour “will not raise taxes on working people”.

If taxes are raised or exemptions removed, it would bring a sudden blow to investment in UK renewables that would slow down the energy transition, Mr Sommadossi warned.

He said: “We are competing with other countries. Capital can be moved immediately, so the effects would be immediate. Any company, including ours, would be hit.

“We don’t have time to wait, because this country is going to have blackouts if we don’t get the grid up to par.”

The UK is “importing inflation” because it is overly reliant on foreign energy imports instead of generating all of its own power, Mr Sommadossi said.

On Friday, Ofgem announced a 10pc rise in the energy price cap on household bills because of a new rise in global energy prices.

Wealth managers who cater for non-dom millionaires have also raised concerns over plans for Labour’s tax proposals.

David Durlacher, international chief executive of Julius Baer, said that an increase in capital gains tax could be the “straw that breaks the camel’s back” for many non-doms.

He said: “The impact of (increasing capital gains tax) on investors would be very material and that would have a very punitive impact.

“For a resident non-dom that could prove the tipping point of whether they left or not.”

Labour has already pledged to beef up the previous Conservative government’s plans to end the UK’s historic non-dom regime.

Mr Durlacher said a significant proportion of the firm’s clients were non-doms and he was at the “coal face of the changes”.

He said the non-dom abolition had not caused an immediate exodus but cautioned the Government that higher capital gains tax and inheritance tax changes could push more wealthy families to flee.

Mr Durlacher said: “The thing that people are most concerned about is not necessarily just what is in the legislation for resident non-doms. It is potentially additional taxes that could come in on top of those.

“There’s a lot of speculation about whether capital gains tax will be increased, or whether inheritance tax will change. Any moves to increase the tax receipts will have a negative impact on a lot of people. For resident non-doms, these sorts of topics could become the straw that breaks the camel’s back.”