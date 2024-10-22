How Rachel Reeves’s first Budget could cost you £200,000 (and what you can do about it)

Savers and pensioners are braced for tax rises in Rachel Reeves’s first Budget - Anthony Devlin/Bloomberg

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has made it clear that we should not be expecting any bank account-friendly handouts in the Budget at the end of the month.

In fact, such is the strength of her rhetoric that “petrified” savers have been pulling money out of their pensions, as well as stuffing their Isas with cash, amid fears of a tax raid.

It has been suggested that the Government will target pensions in order to fill the £22bn budget “black hole” it claims to have inherited from the Conservatives. Other reports suggest taxes such as capital gains could rise, as Labour battles to keep its manifesto commitment not to raise taxes for “working people”.

One rumoured change is cutting the pension tax-free lump sum. The Telegraph understands that government officials have asked one of Britain’s top pension providers to assess the impact of cutting the tax-free lump sum to £100,000, little more than a third of the current limit.

But it’s certainly not the only route Labour could go down. In total, the rumoured tax policies could increase your bill by more than £200,000, according to stockbroker Hargreaves Lansdown.

From inheritance tax changes to income tax stealth raids, Telegraph Money takes a look at the ways Labour’s Budget could increase your tax bill, and what you can do about it. This guide will cover:

Capital gains rate rise

A rise in capital gains tax (CGT) rates is increasingly seen as a likely move by Ms Reeves. Firstly, changes won’t affect many people, as just 1pc of UK taxpayers paid the tax on asset disposal in the 2022-23 tax year.

Moreover, experts suggest that as the rates fell in the last Budget under the Conservatives, it would be an easy pill to swallow for them to go back up.

Currently, if you have made a profit of more than £3,000 – the 2024-25 capital gains tax-free allowance – in a year on the sale of shares, a property that’s not your main home or other valuable assets, you will need to pay capital gains tax.

If you are a basic-rate taxpayer you pay 10pc on most gains (18pc on property), with a higher or additional-rate taxpayer charged 20pc (24pc on property).

If the CGT rate for shares was changed to match income tax, and the allowance remained the same, it could have a big impact on your tax bill. Based on a gain of £30,000, a basic-rate taxpayer would pay £5,400, a higher-rate taxpayer £10,800 and additional-rate taxpayer £12,150.

However, HMRC’s own workings show that increasing the tax by 10 percentage points – to 30pc – would reduce the Treasury’s tax take by around £2bn, leading some experts to think any increase will be lower.

“If CGT was equalised with income tax people would simply sit on their assets and wait,” said Jason Hollands of wealth manager Evelyn Partners. “It could be very damaging to government plans to boost growth.”

The other option, suggests Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdown, is that the rules on how CGT is treated after death could be changed, meaning those who inherit assets have to pay the tax. Based on the same £30,000 gain, this could cost higher-rate taxpayers an estimated additional £5,400.

Those who are keen to avoid the impact of any change to CGT should consider crystallising any gains while the rates are lower and before the implementation of any new rules, says Gianpaolo Mantini, partner at Saltus Financial Planning.

Note that CGT is usually triggered when the transaction takes place, such as when shares are sold. But with property, this “trigger point” is when contracts are exchanged, not the completion date.

Remember you may be able to transfer assets to a spouse to use their allowances, too, and you can offset losses against gains – even if they’re from previous years. Our guide explains six ways to reduce your CGT bill.

Income tax rise by stealth

An explicit rise in income tax is highly unlikely as it would break Labour’s promise not to raise the basic, higher or additional rates of the levy. However, that won’t protect many of us from paying more of it, as Ms Reeves is reportedly planning to extend the current threshold freeze.

The income tax thresholds have been frozen since 2022, which has resulted in a stealth tax raid pulling millions of people into higher tax thresholds as inflation pushes up wages. If the tax-free personal allowance had risen with inflation, it might have been £15,541 by next April rather than its current level of £12,570.

The bands were due to be “unfrozen” in 2028, but it seems this may no longer be the case, with some reports suggesting Labour could extend the big freeze to 2030.

As a result, thousands of taxpayers – including the working people Labour had promised it would not target with tax rises – could end up paying thousands more into the Treasury coffers each year.

The Government has also refused to commit to ensuring income tax does not become due on state pension income, which could lead to income tax bills for hundreds of thousands of pensioners drawing the benefit.

There are ways you can reduce the impact of a stealth tax grab. If your earnings are near one of the income tax thresholds, you might consider increasing your pre-tax pension contributions to keep you in the lower bracket.

Salary sacrifice schemes can have the same effect, and if you and your spouse are eligible for the marriage tax allowance you may be able to reduce your collective tax bills.

How inheritance tax could change

Inheritance tax could be another area Ms Reeves will be targeting in order to raise government revenue.

There are two main ways Hargreaves Lansdown says families could see their costs rising.

The first is if the Government abolishes or reduces the nil-band rate, or the residential nil-rate band. Currently, including the residential allowance which allows you to pass property to your direct descendants, you can leave up to £500,000 without IHT becoming an issue. As a result, the tax only affects around one in 20 estates at present.

However, if this allowance were to be reduced many more grieving families would be caught by the tax.

“The reason the Tories brought in the residential nil-rate band was widespread dissatisfaction that more and more estates were falling into the IHT threshold, so [Labour] may just simplify the calculator,” said Mr Mantini.

The second possible change is reforming what allowances you can leave to your partner. At the moment, if you are married or in a civil partnership and you leave everything to your spouse or partner free of IHT. When they pass away, your IHT allowances can be combined to pass on up to £1m between you.

However, if this mechanism was taken away the amount paid by families would increase significantly.

For example, if you’re married and have an estate worth £700,000, including a home worth £350,000, you’d pay no inheritance tax if you left everything to your spouse on the first death.

If you could no longer pass your nil-rate bands to your partner, and still pass everything to your spouse on the first death, they will only be able to cover up to £500,000 of the estate with their nil-rate bands, so your heirs might pay 40pc tax on £200,000, or an additional £80,000.

If you are worried about inheritance tax reform, effective planning is key. Make sure you are using all of your allowances, such as the annual £3,000 gifting limit, to reduce the eventual size of your estate.

Will pension tax relief change?

The final, and arguably most controversial, suggestion is reducing the tax relief offered for saving into your pension.

Ms Reeves said she backed the idea of introducing a 30pc flat rate of pension tax relief back in 2016, but reports around this proposal being mentioned in the Budget have been mixed. While it could bring in some much-needed cash to the Treasury, officials have warned it could penalise up to a million public sector workers and it has therefore been taken off the table.

Currently, pension contributions are offered relief at your marginal income tax rate, meaning higher and additional-rate taxpayers receive tax relief at 40pc and 45pc respectively. Introducing a flat rate would mean these groups would lose out when making pension savings.

Ms Coles said: “It means a pension contribution of £1,000 would cost £700 rather than £600 or £550 as it currently does.”

The solution to such a change, should Labour choose to make it? Use it before you lose it. Ms Coles added: “If you are worried about changes to the tax relief regime then it is a good idea to make the most of the system as it currently stands by making a contribution to your pension in the coming weeks.”