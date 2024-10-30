Budget 2024: Key points from Rachel Reeves’s speech

Welcome to our key points summary of Rachel Reeves’s maiden Budget. Find all the major announcements below. You can also follow the reaction in our live blog.

Rachel Reeves vowed to “restore stability” to the British economy as she unveiled £40bn of tax rises.

The Chancellor vowed to stick to Labour’s manifesto pledge and not raise taxes on “working people”, defined loosely by Sir Keir Starmer as those with only “a small amount of savings”.

But she said a £22bn “black hole” left behind by the last government, added to other pressures, meant she would have to increase taxes by a colossal £40bn.

The single biggest revenue raiser by far - widely trailed ahead of her speech - was a £25bn increase in employer National Insurance contributions, derided by critics as a “jobs tax”.

She also raised billions through increases to capital gains tax, inheritance tax, stamp duty, alcohol duty, tobacco duty, air passenger duty and other measures.

However, in one bright spot for households, she said fuel duty would not rise. She also pledged a £22bn boost for the NHS.

Addressing MPs, Ms Reeves: “This is a changed Labour party and we will restore stability to our country again. The scale and seriousness of the situation that we have inherited cannot be underestimated.”

Compensation schemes for victims of the infected blood scandal and the Post Office scandal had not been budgeted for by the Conservatives, she said. They are expected to cost £11.8bn and £1.8bn respectively.

She also announced a “crackdown on fraud in our welfare system”, through upgrades to government computer systems, that is expected to save taxpayers £4.3bn.

An upgrade to HM Revenue & Customs’ systems is also expected to tackle tax avoidance, bringing in an extra £6.5bn over five years.

Tax rises:

National Insurance, employer contributions

Capital gains tax

Inheritance tax

Air passenger duty

Alcohol duty

Tobacco duty

Stamp duty

Inflation, debt and the economy

Ms Reeves said the Government will keep the Bank of England’s inflation target at 2pc.

But she warned household finances had been “stretched to their limit” by recent price rises.

The Office for Budget Responsibility now forecasts consumer price inflation will average 2.5pc this year, 2.6pc in 2025, then 2.3pc in 2026, 2.1pc in 2027, 2.1pc in 2028 and 2.0pc in 2029, the Chancellor said.

On economic growth, she says Labour’s plans will boost output.

The OBR is forecasting annual growth of 1.1pc in 2024, 2.0pc in 2025, 1.8pc in 2026, 1.5pc in 2027, 1.5pc in 2028 and 1.6pc in 2029.

