Rachel Cruze: 3 Ways I Live Frugally

Personal finance expert Rachel Cruze is a pro when it comes to budgeting. The author of “Know Yourself, Know Your Money” and one of GOBankingRates’ Money’s Most Influential Women keeps herself and her family on budget by adhering to a few frugal living habits.

Here are the top ways Cruze lives frugally.

Opting for Store-Brand Groceries

Cruze doesn’t think it’s worth spending more on the name-brand items at the grocery store.

“When it comes to food, buy the store brand instead of the name brand,” she told GOBankingRates. “They’re usually made in the same place anyway!”

Shopping at the Dollar Store

There are certain items Cruze always buys at the dollar store for significant savings. Her favorite things to buy at dollar-store chains include “any party supplies for the kids,” she said.

Cooking at Home

Cruze and her family rarely go out to eat or order delivery.

“Food is one of the largest expenses for families, so we personally don’t eat out a lot,” she said. “[The] majority of the time, we cook at home and skip the delivery fees.”

Jaime Catmull contributed to the reporting for this article.

