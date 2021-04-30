Canada markets open in 3 hours 25 minutes

/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister Champagne to discuss Budget 2021 investments in clean technology that will drive economic growth to benefit Albertans/

OTTAWA, ON, April 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will participate in a virtual panel discussion on Budget 2021: A Recovery Plan for Jobs, Growth, and Resilience. The Minister will highlight investments in clean technology for a stronger, greener, and more sustainable economy that creates opportunities for Albertans and all Canadians. Minister Champagne will be joined by Apoorv Sinha, founder and CEO of Carbon Upcycling, and Malcolm Bruce, CEO of Global Edmonton. The discussion will be moderated by Linda Coady, Executive Director of the Pembina Institute.

Date:

Friday, April 30, 2021



Time:

2:00 p.m. (MT) | 4:00 p.m. (ET)



Location:

Livestreamed on:




• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CanadianInnovation/



Media:

Interview requests for Minister Champagne can be directed to John Power at john.power@canada.ca.

