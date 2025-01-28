QXO Initiates $11 Billion Cash Offer to Acquire Beacon Roofing Supply

QXO (QXO, Financials) launched an all-cash tender offer to purchase all outstanding shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN, Financials) at $124.25 per share.

Value the acquisition at over $11 billion as this offer shows a 37 percent premium over Beacon's 90-day volume-weighted average price of $91.02 as of Nov. 15, 2024.

Depend on the conditions of the offer, the purchase is likely to be completed quickly when the 20-business-day tender offer period ends. According to QXO, due diligence contingency or funding are not determinant of the agreement. The business expects the offer's expiry date will either have either expired or waived the regulatory waiting periods under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act and the Canadian Competition Act.

Chairman and chief executive officer of QXO, Brad Jacobs, underlined the immediate financial advantage for Beacon owners. Furthermore, he said, Beacon Roofing Supply fits very well with QXO's strategy plan to dominate the market for construction materials.

From Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Citi, Credit Agricole, Wells Fargo, and Mizuho, among other big financial institutions, QXO has obtained complete finance commitments. These pledges plus QXO's current cash will pay for the whole acquisition price, any required debt refinancing for Beacon, and associated transaction expenses.

Unless an extension is granted, the offer and related withdrawal rights expire midnight New York City time on Feb. 24. The papers QXO submitted with the Securities and Exchange Commission include the terms and conditions of the tender offer.

QXO's principal financial adviser is Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC; Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP serves as legal counsel.

Providing consultancy, professional services, and proprietary software development, QXO focuses in technological solutions for the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. Targeting yearly sales in the tens of billions over the next decade via smart acquisitions and organic development, the business wants to become known as a tech-forward leader in the $800 billion construction materials distribution sector.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

