QXO goes hostile in bid to buy Beacon Roofing for $11 billion

(Reuters) -QXO on Monday took its $11 billion takeover offer to Beacon Roofing's shareholders after the building-products distributor rebuffed its overtures.

Beacon's shares were trading at $118.56 before the bell, below the offer price of $124.25 per share, while QXO's stock was marginally higher.

The development comes after Beacon earlier this month rejected a $11 billion takeover offer from QXO saying its proposal "significantly undervalues" the company.

QXO, which counts U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner as a board member, is looking to enter the massive but fragmented building products distribution industry.

The company said on Monday it intends to pursue all options to complete a transaction, including nominating directors for election at Beacon's annual meeting.

QXO, a new player in the building products distribution industry, said it plans to complete the acquisition quickly after the tender offer expires in 20 business days, subject to the terms of the offer.

Beacon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

QXO said it had secured full financing commitments from Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Citi, Credit Agricole, Wells Fargo and Mizuho.

