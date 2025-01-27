QXO takes $11 billion takeover offer to Beacon Roofing shareholders

(Reuters) -QXO on Monday took its $11 billion takeover offer to Beacon Roofing's shareholders after the building-products distributor rebuffed its overtures.

The company said it intends to pursue all options to complete a transaction, including nominating directors for election at Beacon's annual meeting. Shares of QXO were up 1.4% in early trading.

QXO is a new player in the building products distribution industry that counts U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as a board member.

Beacon had rejected a $11 billion takeover offer from QXO earlier this month, saying the proposal "significantly undervalues" the company.

It urged its shareholders on Monday not to take any action at the time and said it will evaluate QXO's tender offer to determine the course of action it believes is in the best interest of the company and its shareholders.

Beacon's shares traded at $120 in early trading, below the offer price of $124.25 per share.

QXO, which is looking to enter the massive but fragmented building products distribution industry, said it plans to complete the acquisition quickly after the tender offer expires in 20 business days, subject to the terms of the offer.

It said it had secured full-financing commitments from Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Citi, Credit Agricole, Wells Fargo and Mizuho.

(Reporting by Anshuman Tripathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Shinjini Ganguli)