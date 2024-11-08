Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Revenue Declines and ...

Free Cash Flow: $102 million for the first nine months of 2024, compared to $79 million last year.

SG&A Expenses: Reduced by 4% but unfavorable by 35 basis points due to deleveraging of administrative costs and increased marketing expense.

Release Date: November 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

The company successfully extended its debt maturity profile by tendering 89% of its 2027 and 2028 notes for newly issued 2029 notes, improving its credit profile.

Qurate Retail Inc ( NASDAQ:QRTEA ) has teamed up with celebrity chef Carla Hall and other notable figures to enhance brand building and customer engagement.

The company is facing challenges from cord-cutting, impacting its traditional viewership and necessitating a shift to new platforms.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Do you expect the categories that have remained soft to continue being soft, and are you taking actions to change your programming to focus on stronger categories? A: Gregory Maffei, Executive Chairman, explained that the category performance was impacted by macro factors and events, leading to a broad category impact. They are monitoring categories closely and adjusting airtime to focus on stronger categories. However, the quarter's performance was more about macroeconomic conditions than specific category dynamics.

Q: How are tariffs affecting your sourcing, and how did you manage tariffs in the past? A: Gregory Maffei noted that most tariffs are managed on a landed cost basis with vendors. In the past, they diversified sourcing away from China to mitigate tariff impacts. They continue to evaluate and adjust sourcing strategies as needed.

Q: Did the macro events in October affect trends similarly to the third quarter? A: David Rawlinson, President and CEO, stated that macro events like debates and the Olympics had a direct impact on viewership and sales. The third quarter was influenced by media cycles, but they saw some improvement as the quarter progressed.

Q: Can you provide insights into international market performance, particularly in Japan and Germany? A: Gregory Maffei reported that revenues in Germany and Japan were stable, with growth in home and electronics but softness in fashion. Shipping challenges in Europe affected performance, but overall, the international business remains stable.

Q: With the election behind us, do you expect viewership to normalize in the fourth quarter, and what are your holiday plans? A: Gregory Maffei anticipates a more normalized viewership in the fourth quarter. They have strong holiday programming planned, including exclusive events and celebrity appearances, and expect improved performance due to higher seasonal volume.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

