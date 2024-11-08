GuruFocus.com

Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Revenue Declines and ...

GuruFocus News
4 min read

In This Article:

  • QxH Revenue: Decreased 6% due to lower unit volume and shipping and handling revenue.

  • Home Revenue: Decreased 3%, driven by lower demand for culinary and finished products.

  • Apparel Revenue: Declined 3%, despite gains in certain brands.

  • Fashion Fee Revenue: Decreased 4%, driven by lower demand for Bath & Body.

  • Electronics Revenue: Decreased 16%, primarily due to weaker computer sales.

  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Dropped by 40 basis points.

  • Gross Margin: Declined 10 basis points, with higher product margins mitigated by fulfillment pressure.

  • Fulfillment Expenses: Increased approximately 35 basis points due to higher wage and freight rates.

  • Operating Expenses: Decreased 6% due to lower commissions.

  • SG&A Expenses: Reduced by 4% but unfavorable by 35 basis points due to deleveraging of administrative costs and increased marketing expense.

  • QVC International Revenue: Decreased 1%, with a 3% decrease in average selling price.

  • QVC International Adjusted EBITDA: Decreased 9%, with a margin contraction of 95 basis points.

  • Cornerstone Revenue: Declined 12% due to soft demand across home brands.

  • Cornerstone Gross Margin: Expanded 290 basis points due to lower supply chain costs.

  • Free Cash Flow: $102 million for the first nine months of 2024, compared to $79 million last year.

  • Net Debt: $4.7 billion as of September 30, 2024.

  • Leverage Ratio: 3.1 times, compared to a maximum covenant threshold of 4.5 times.

Release Date: November 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) has teamed up with celebrity chef Carla Hall and other notable figures to enhance brand building and customer engagement.

  • The company experienced strong demand for certain brands and products, including leather jackets, e-bikes, and beauty devices.

  • QVC's streaming business is seeing strong momentum with double-digit growth in revenue, total minutes viewed, and monthly average users.

  • Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) has implemented cost efficiencies, resulting in a more profitable and nimble organization.

  • The company successfully extended its debt maturity profile by tendering 89% of its 2027 and 2028 notes for newly issued 2029 notes, improving its credit profile.

Negative Points

  • Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) reported a 6% decrease in QxH revenue due to lower unit volume and shipping and handling revenue.

  • The apparel business experienced lower sales, and electronics sales decreased by 16%, primarily due to weaker computer sales.

  • QVC International's adjusted EBITDA declined due to higher fulfillment costs and lower product margins.

  • Cornerstone's revenue declined by 12% due to low demand and challenges in the housing sector.

  • The company is facing challenges from cord-cutting, impacting its traditional viewership and necessitating a shift to new platforms.

and

Recommended Stories