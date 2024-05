QUOTES-Reaction to Israel's Rafah evacuation call

(Adds Palestinian in Rafah)

May 6 (Reuters) - Israel has urged Palestinians to evacuate parts of the Gazan city of Rafah in possible preparation for an assault on Hamas units that foreign powers fear could take a big civilian toll.

Here are some reactions:

HAMAS OFFICIAL SAMI ABU ZUHURI

"This is a dangerous escalation that will have consequences. The U.S. administration, alongside the occupation, bears responsibility for this terrorism."

RESIDENT ABU MUHEY, SHELTERING WITH FAMILY NORTH OF RAFAH

"They (the Israeli military) are calling people in the eastern area of Rafah, some also in the west near the Rafah crossing, ordering them to leave ... We don't know what to do, but I will take my family to Deir al-Balah though I am not in the targeted area, maybe not yet."

U.N. PALESTINIAN RELIEF AGENCY UNRWA

"An Israeli offensive in #Rafah would mean more civilian suffering & deaths. The consequences would be devastating for 1.4 million people. @UNRWA is not evacuating: the Agency will maintain a presence in Rafah as long as possible & will continue providing lifesaving aid to people."

ISRAELI MILITARY SPOKESPERSON NADAV SHOSHANI

"This morning, and according to the operational plans that were approved by the government, we begin a limited scope operation to temporarily evacuate residents in the eastern part of Rafah. This is not a wide scale evacuation of Rafah, this is a limited scope operation in the area of eastern Rafah, as you can see in the maps we put out."

AMINAH ADWAN, PALESTINIAN IN RAFAH:

"We have been awake since 2:00 am because of the bombardment, and we woke up in the morning to find rain pouring, we drowned in the rain, our clothes and items as well - we are out on the streets. We also woke up to much worse news, to evacuate Rafah.

"The biggest genocide will take place, the biggest catastrophe will take place in Rafah. I call on the whole Arab world to interfere for a ceasefire - let them interfere and save us from what we are in. We are tired and over this."

ISRAELI FOREIGN MINISTER ISRAEL KATZ

"Our just war in Gaza continues with the exact same goals: the release of all hostages and the defeat of Hamas." (Reporting by Reuters bureaux; Compiled by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Toby Chopra)