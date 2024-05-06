QUOTES-Reaction to Hamas saying it accepted Gaza ceasefire proposal

(Updates with ceasefire proposal)

May 6 (Reuters) - The Islamist Hamas militant group said on Monday it had accepted a proposal by mediators from Egypt and Qatar for a ceasefire in Gaza, while Israel played down that likelihood and still plans to proceed with a 90-day plan to invade Rafah.

Here are some reactions:

PALESTINIAN PRESIDENT MAHMOUD ABBAS

"We hope that Israel will commit to stopping the aggression and completely withdrawing from the Gaza Strip."

ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER BENJAMIN NETANYAHU

"The war cabinet unanimously decided that Israel continue the operation in Rafah to exert military pressure on Hamas in order to advance the release of our hostages and the other goals of the war."

ISRAELI REAR ADMIRAL DANIEL HAGARI

"We examine every answer and response in the most serious manner and are exhausting every possibility regarding negotiations and returning the hostages.

"In parallel, we are still operating in the Gaza Strip and will continue to do so."

ISRAELI GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON DAVID MENCER

"We've asked civilians to move out of harm's way. We've been extremely specific about the areas which we'll be targeting."

US STATE DEPARTMENT SPOKESPERSON MATTHEW MILLER

"I can confirm that Hamas has issued a response. We are reviewing that response now and discussing it with our partners in the region."

A deal is "absolutely achievable."

WHITE HOUSE NATIONAL SECURITY SPOKESPERSON JOHN KIRBY

"We want to get these hostages out, we want to get a ceasefire in place for six weeks, we want to increase humanitarian assistance." Reaching an agreement would be the "absolute best outcome."

UNITED NATIONS SPOKESPERSON STEPHANE DUJARRIC

"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned by the indications that a large-scale military operation in Rafah may be imminent. ... The Secretary-General reminds the parties that the protection of civilians is paramount in international humanitarian law."

