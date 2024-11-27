Quisitive Technology Solutions Third Quarter 2024 Earnings: Misses Expectations

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Third Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$30.7m (down 31% from 3Q 2023).

Net income: US$397.0k (up from US$934.0k loss in 3Q 2023).

Profit margin: 1.3% (up from net loss in 3Q 2023).

EPS: US$0.001 (up from US$0.002 loss in 3Q 2023).

TSXV:QUIS Earnings and Revenue History November 27th 2024

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Quisitive Technology Solutions Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 1.4%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 70%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 11% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 16% growth forecast for the Software industry in Canada.

Performance of the Canadian Software industry.

The company's shares are down 2.8% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Quisitive Technology Solutions you should know about.

