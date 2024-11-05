QuinStreet Inc (QNST) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Revenue Growth and Strategic ...

Revenue: $279.2 million for fiscal Q1 2025.

Adjusted Net Income: $12.5 million or 22 cents per share.

Adjusted EBITDA: $20.3 million for the quarter.

Financial Services Revenue: $210.9 million, representing 76% of Q1 revenue, grew 192% year-over-year.

Auto Insurance Revenue: Grew 664% year-over-year.

Home Services Revenue: $65.1 million, representing 23% of Q1 revenue, grew 32% year-over-year.

Cash and Equivalents: $25 million at quarter end, with a normalized view of $47 million.

Q2 Revenue Outlook: Expected to be between $235 million and $245 million.

Q2 Adjusted EBITDA Outlook: Expected to be between $17.5 million and $18.5 million.

Full Fiscal Year 2025 Revenue Outlook: Expected to be between $975 million and $1.025 billion.

Full Fiscal Year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA Outlook: Expected to be between $75 million and $80 million.

Positive Points

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) reported a significant revenue growth of 125% year-over-year and 41% sequentially for the fiscal first quarter of 2025.

Auto insurance revenue saw an impressive increase of 664% year-over-year, reaching a record level.

The company achieved record revenue in all client verticals, including insurance, home services, and non-insurance financial services.

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) has no bank debt and closed the quarter with $25 million in cash and equivalents.

The company is well-prepared for upcoming FCC changes to TCPA rules, having tested and implemented strategies to adapt to the new regulations.

Negative Points

The December quarter is expected to experience a typical seasonal decline due to reduced client staffing and budgets during the holidays.

The company anticipates some disruption from FCC changes to TCPA rules, which may impact the industry and QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) during the transition period.

There is uncertainty regarding the potential impact of the upcoming election on consumer behavior and revenue.

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) is maintaining a conservative outlook for the back half of the fiscal year due to various uncertainties, including the FCC changes and election impacts.

The company experienced a delay in cash collections, with $22 million received just after the quarter ended, affecting the reported cash balance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you confirm if QuinStreet's insurance revenue has doubled compared to the past fiscal Q1 peak? A: Gregory Wong, CFO, mentioned he doesn't have the exact figures but wouldn't be surprised if that were the case. The insurance business grew over 80% sequentially, and typically, there's about a 10% sequential decline in Q2 due to seasonality.

