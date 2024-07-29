Questor: This misunderstood retailer is a bargain

A pedestrian passes Frasers department store in Glasgow

It’s been a tough year for UK retailers. Poor weather and high interest rates have deterred many shoppers from splashing the cash. As one of the biggest names on the high street, Sports Direct owner Frasers Group hasn’t been immune to the tough backdrop but, unlike many of its peers, it has shown resilience and prowess.

The business has come a long way in recent years and the growth potential remains significant. Pre-pandemic it was ticking along nicely, making £143m pre-tax profit in the 12 months to 28 April 2019. Since then, business has been great. It is expected to make four times that amount in the year to April 2025, at £576m.

Just as Sports Direct shops are full of products at attractive prices, Frasers’ shares also offer the ability to grab a bargain. They trade on a mere 8.9 times forecast earnings for the next 12 months, which is a 38pc discount to sector peer Next.

There are two reasons behind the cheap share rating. First is that founder Mike Ashley still owns 73.3pc of the business. Some investors aren’t comfortable with one person owning so much of a listed business, arguing Ashley has too much power even though he is no longer in charge.

Michael Murray has done a solid job since taking over as chief executive two years ago. Keep it up and he might be judged on his own merits rather than simply being known as Ashley’s son-in-law.

Second is that Frasers remains a misunderstood business. Most people believe its fortunes are entirely dependent on Sports Direct, selling cheap tennis rackets, tracksuits and giant mugs. That is no longer true.

Yes, Sports Direct remains central to Frasers’ proposition but there are plenty of other areas that could become bigger contributors to earnings. It’s feasible to suggest the stock could trade on a richer valuation if Frasers continues to execute its strategy with success.

Murray is the driving force behind Frasers’ “Elevation Strategy”, which targets more affluent customers and broadens the group’s reach. The company has strengthened partnerships with big brands and rolled out smarter stores and luxury products under the Flannels name.

This builds on earlier initiatives to make money from gaming, gyms, cycling and sofas, and the group now operates in the UK and overseas. This illustrates how a focused, ambitious company can spread its wings and become a bigger beast.

Frasers recently laid out plans to become a bigger player in the buy now, pay later market, both for its own shops and third-party retailers. Next makes a chunk of its profit from finance and that has clearly given Frasers a lightbulb moment.

Frasers’ service makes it easier for individuals to purchase products from brands including Nike, Adidas, Chanel, Gucci and Prada without upfront payment. Anyone who doesn’t pay off the full amount within three months is charged a 29.9pc annual interest rate on the outstanding balance. Frasers says customers using this service spent £500 on average, with an approximate 5pc default rate.

Buy now, pay later is a competitive market and third-party providers like Klarna and PayPal are already established partners for retailers around the world. Frasers might still have a chance to muscle in on the market as its service to retailers is free, unlike some of the big-name rivals. It recently signed up e-commerce group THG as its first external client in this area.

Frasers benefits from having significant scale in the sportswear market. There aren’t many alternatives to Sports Direct on the high street and few, if any, can match the range of products at the same price or cheaper.

Health and wellness continue to grow in popularity and the athleisure boom of the past decade has seen the public embrace sportswear as everyday clothing. However, fashions come and go, which means Frasers must be on alert to shifting consumer tastes.

The business is highly cash generative and that money is used to buy back shares, make investments into other retailers and property, and reinvested to improve operational efficiencies. Dividends aren’t on the menu.

Equity stakes in the likes of AO and Boohoo are thought to have been made for strategic reasons, to gain insight into specialist areas and to potentially increase product distribution.

Interest rate cuts might create more favourable conditions for the retailer and boost consumer spending. That isn’t guaranteed to happen and prospective investors shouldn’t assume Frasers’ shares are an easy ticket to wealth creation. But if you had to pick a retailer to consider as an investment, Frasers stands out from the crowd for lots of good reasons.

Questor says: buy

Ticker: FRAS

Share price at close: 885.5p

Dan Coatsworth is an investment analyst at AJ Bell

