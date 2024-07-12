Questor: This investment trust almost doubled your money in five years. We’re getting in

City of London skyscrapers on a sunny day

Questor’s plan to simplify and refocus its Wealth Preserver portfolio is starting to take shape. As a reminder, we are shifting the focus of the portfolio towards equities due to the prospect of faster global economic growth amid a period of lower inflation and interest rate cuts. A looser monetary policy should lead to higher profit growth for a wide range of companies, as well as prompt improved sentiment among investors.

Of course, existing holdings in our Wealth Preserver must be sold to provide fresh capital for new additions. As a result, we will sell part of our holding in gold and close our entire position in Bitcoin.

With regards to the former, the precious metal has generated a 46pc return since our notional purchase in April 2021. At the time, it represented 10pc of our entire portfolio. We felt this was a sensible level given gold’s long history as a store of value and its capacity to outperform other assets during periods of elevated economic and geopolitical risks. It also provided scope for the portfolio to invest in other assets that offered superior reward potential.

Now, we will reduce our holding in the precious metal from 15pc of the entire portfolio to our original figure of 10pc. This rebalancing means we continue to have a worthwhile exposure to the precious metal should unforeseen geopolitical or economic events occur. We are also still set to benefit from a likely positive impact on gold’s price from impending interest rate cuts.

However, the partial sale allows us to add to our growing list of equities so as to benefit to an even greater extent from monetary policy easing and its likely positive effect on the economy, corporate performance and investor sentiment.

As for the sale of Bitcoin, there are simply too many attractive opportunities on offer in the stock market for us to maintain our holding. It has produced a 3pc loss since our notional purchase in April 2021.

Those sales, when added to our existing cash balance, provide scope to bolster the portfolio’s growing list of investment trusts. The latest addition is Brunner, which is a longtime favourite of Questor but has never featured in our wealth preserver portfolio. It has generated a 100pc capital gain since first being tipped as a ‘buy’ in April 2017. This is significantly ahead of the FTSE 100 index’s meagre 14pc capital return over the same period.

Brunner has also outperformed its benchmark, which is split 70/30 between the FTSE World ex-UK index and the FTSE All-Share index, over recent years. The investment trust has risen by 92pc over the past five years, for example, which is 23 percentage points ahead of its benchmark.

Given that it trades at a 5pc discount to net asset value, it appears to offer further scope for capital growth. And with a gearing ratio of roughly 5pc, its returns are set to be magnified as the outlook for the world economy and global equities improves amid interest rate cuts across developed markets.

Although the FTSE All-Share index makes up 30pc of the company’s benchmark, the trust’s current exposure to UK-listed equities stands at just 23pc. This represents a sizeable underweight to the UK market with which this column feels entirely comfortable.

Our Wealth Preserver portfolio already has significant exposure to the UK stock market, and will be adding to this in the coming months, with Brunner’s inclusion providing diversification benefits and worthwhile exposure to other developed markets. Indeed, North American equities account for 44pc of its holdings and Europe ex-UK stocks contribute 26pc of its net assets.

The trust’s focus on dividend growth, alongside capital returns, aligns with our view that the importance of shareholder payouts should never be overlooked. And with dividends having risen by almost three times as much as inflation over the past 52 years, it has a successful history of strong real-terms performance.

A fundamental-led approach, meanwhile, supersedes country or sector considerations. This means the trust simply aims to buy the best companies at the best prices. Major holdings are naturally dominated at present by US-listed stocks such as Microsoft, Visa and UnitedHealth.

Given its low valuation, long track record of outperformance and the upbeat outlook for global equities, adding Brunner to our wealth preserver portfolio is a logical move. We retain sufficient exposure to gold to benefit from its inherent qualities, while continuing a shift towards equities that means we are well placed to capitalise on an improving economic outlook.

Questor says: buy

Ticker: BUT

Share price: £13.60

Read the latest Questor column on telegraph.co.uk every Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8pm

Read Questor’s rules of investment before you follow our tips