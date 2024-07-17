Questor: Back this SpaceX investor before its shares rocket

Turkiye's first made communications satellite, Turksat 6A, launched from the US state of Florida by SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket

Reports that Elon Musk’s SpaceX hit a $210bn (£161bn) valuation last month have given hope to downtrodden shares in Edinburgh Worldwide for the first time in three years.

The £587m investment trust is a stablemate of Scottish Mortgage, the £12bn FTSE 100 flagship of Edinburgh-based funds group Baillie Gifford. Similar to its big sister, Edinburgh Worldwide invests globally in a mix of public and private companies that its managers believe have exceptional long-term growth prospects, even if they are not necessarily currently profitable.

It is more skewed towards younger, smaller businesses valued at under $5bn at the point of first investment and has a pronounced technology theme. The fund managers back start-ups at the cutting edge of computing, transport and healthcare.

As with Scottish Mortgage and other Baillie Gifford funds wedded to a high-growth philosophy, Edinburgh Worldwide has given its shareholders a wild ride in the past five years.

We recommended the shares at 215p in February 2020 just before Covid struck. Following an initial fall as lockdowns were imposed, they soared in the ensuing internet surge, peaking at 417p one year later.

They then crashed to a six-and-a-half year low of 122p last October after soaring inflation and interest rates slashed the values of “jam tomorrow” stocks.

With inflation subsiding and interest rates peaking, the shares have partly recovered to 155p, rising 8pc in the past month on a string of positive news for its core holdings.

Leading these were reports that Musk’s unlisted rocket company, SpaceX, had bought back some shares at $112, up by 14pc from $97 seven months earlier. This reassured investors that the valuation of the trust’s hefty 11.8pc exposure to SpaceX – at £80m its biggest position by far – was realistic and up to date.

The share transaction provided a similar endorsement to Scottish Mortgage, which is 4.4pc invested in SpaceX, with a £615m stake. Its shares are up by just over 1pc since we repeated our “buy” rating in March.

Although the Edinburgh Worldwide team runs a diversified portfolio of 95 stocks, this is a high-conviction fund with its top 10 holdings accounting for 42pc of assets.

SpaceX’s re-evaluation reflects its success as the backbone of the rapidly growing space sector. Last year it launched 96 rockets, two thirds of all commercial flights.

Meanwhile, its Starlink satellite communications business is forecast to make $3.8bn in operating profits this year, up from $128m in 2022. It could be spun off and floated on the stock market, potentially crystallising further gains.

For investors who have seen their holdings halve in the past three years, there was also encouragement to be found in the trust’s half-year results. A 4.6pc underlying return in the six months to 30 April lagged the 15pc rise in its stock market index, but was positive after losses of 23pc and 40pc in the previous two financial years.

The shares did better, returning 13.6pc on hopes the trust had turned a corner after big rises in Axon Enterprises, Taser provider, and AeroVironment, military drone maker. But there were setbacks at online grocer Ocado, DNA sequencer Oxford Nanopore and Graphcore, the UK chipmaker sold to Japan’s Softbank last week.

More good news followed at the end of June when shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals soared over 30pc after a trial showed its drug Vutrisiran cut deaths and cardiovascular problems in patients with a rare heart disease.

Meanwhile, US hedge fund Saba Capital disclosed a position of 16pc in Edinburgh Worldwide. It timed its investment perfectly, emerging with 5pc just over a year ago when the shares traded 24pc below net asset value. The discount has narrowed to under 11pc as the board has bought back shares and sentiment has improved, giving Saba a handsome return on its geared position.

While investors would have done well to invest at the same time, Saba’s continued buying suggests there is more to come from Edinburgh Worldwide, which it may push to launch a tender offer allowing investors to sell shares close to asset value.

The outlook for the trust has brightened but the few small interest rate cuts the market anticipates will not return growth funds to their glory days when borrowing costs were virtually zero.

That said, the search by fund managers Douglas Brodie, Luke Ward and Svetlana Viteva for the next ‘Magnificent Seven’ remains valid. But investors should be wary of committing too much money to Baillie Gifford if they already hold Scottish Mortgage for example.

Nevertheless viewed on its own merits, we have no hesitation in repeating our recommendation for this trust.

Questor says: buy

Ticker: EWI

Share price: 154.4p

Gavin Lumsden is editor of Citywire’s Investment Trust Insider website

