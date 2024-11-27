Queen's Road Capital Investment Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth US$30.6m

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. (TSE:QRC) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Queen's Road Capital Investment Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Brett Blundy for CA$6.9m worth of shares, at about CA$0.70 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is CA$0.76. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Queen's Road Capital Investment insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Queen's Road Capital Investment insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

TSX:QRC Insider Trading Volume November 27th 2024

Insiders At Queen's Road Capital Investment Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Queen's Road Capital Investment. In total, insiders bought CA$10m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Does Queen's Road Capital Investment Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Queen's Road Capital Investment insiders own 57% of the company, worth about CA$211m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

