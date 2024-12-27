Queen Mother and Red Arrows feature on new Royal Mint coin designs for 2025

Five new coin designs for 2025, including those depicting the Red Arrows and and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, have been unveiled by the Royal Mint.

It is a first glimpse for collectors to see some designs which will appear on commemorative coins in 2025.

The Royal Mint’s 2025 annual set, which will be available next week, includes new designs for the 50p, £2 coin and £5 coin.

Two 50p coins have been designed to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the first Red Arrows display, and to commemorate those who played a pivotal role in the Second World War.

And two £2 new coin designs will celebrate 200 years of the modern railway and the founding of the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, London.

A £5 coin has also been designed to celebrate the life and legacy of the Queen Mother.

The 2025 commemorative sets will be available in a range of precious metal and base proof finishes, from January 2 via the Royal Mint website, with prices starting from £39.50.

Each of the coins will be available individually during 2025.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint said: “Highly anticipated by collectors, the 2025 annual set brings together a special selection of commemorative coins.

“From celebrating the world-renowned Red Arrows for their precision flying and intricate formations to commemorating the life and legacy of the Queen Mother, each coin has been meticulously designed and crafted to serve as a permanent reminder of these moments in British history and can be treasured for generations.”

The 2025 annual set designs include:

– Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother £5 coin

Marking 125 years since the birth of the Queen Mother, the coin depicts a portrait that formed part of a design marking her 80th birthday in 1980.

A £5 coin marks 125 years since the birth of the Queen Mother (Royal Mint/PA)

– 350th anniversary of the Royal Observatory, Greenwich £2 coin

Commissioned by King Charles II in 1675, the Royal Observatory has been dedicated to improving sea navigation and timekeeping.

The coin’s design that features the Shepherd Gate Clock, the constellation Ursa Minor, the star Polaris and the Prime Meridian shown on a globe. The coin also includes the edge inscription: “Perfecting the art of navigation.”

An edge inscription on the Royal Observatory coin reads: ‘Perfecting the art of navigation’ (Royal Mint/PA)

– 200 years of the modern railway £2 coin

On September 27 1825, George Stephenson’s steam-powered Locomotion No. 1 transported hundreds of passengers in England for 26 miles between Shildon, Darlington and Stockton.

The coin’s design celebrates the journey 200 years ago and features the inscription: “Active locomotion No 1.”

George Stephenson’s Locomotion No. 1 transported hundreds of passengers between Shildon, Darlington and Stockton (Royal Mint/PA)

– Red Arrows 50p coin

Next year will mark 60 years since the first Red Arrows display, with a commemorative coin depicting the Red Arrows in flight, portraying their speed and agility.

