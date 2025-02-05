Quebec open to rekindled GNL Québec gas facility project amid U.S. tariff threats

QUÉBEC — The Quebec government says it would be open to reviving a liquefied natural gas project in the Saguenay region to transport Alberta energy overseas, as a way to reduce the country's reliance on the United States as an export market.

Quebec refused to authorize GNL Québec Inc.'s proposed liquefaction facility and export terminal in 2021 and Ottawa followed suit in 2022, with both governments citing environmental and other concerns.

However, U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats to impose tariffs on Canadian energy have increased the urgency for Canadian oil and gas producers to seek export markets beyond south of the border.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Quebec Environment Minister Benoit Charette signalled a willingness to entertain proposals from GNL Québec. "We're not closed to energy projects that respect environmental criteria," he said, later adding he would "study (the project) on its merits."

In the government's 2021 refusal, Charette said the proposed facility and export terminal risked “disadvantaging the energy transition” away from fossil fuels. The project, he added, was economically “risky” and posed “more disadvantages than advantages.”

The following year, Charette said the province "made the decision (to say no) ... and we have no intention of reconsidering it. It's no longer a project (under consideration) in Quebec and we're pretty firm on that.”

Christine Fréchette, the province's economy and energy minister, said Wednesday that the project would need to be accepted by the population to go forward, a green light that didn't exist a few years ago. “We need social acceptability for a project like GNL Québec,” she said.

In February 2022, the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada concluded that the plant and export terminal would increase greenhouse gas emissions, harm the beluga population, and negatively impact Innu First Nations.

And while members of the governing Coalition Avenir Québec party showed openness to the project on Wednesday, later in the day its members voted down an attempt by two Independent members to adopt a motion in the legislature asking the government to "re-evaluate its positions on transporting Canadian energy resources.”

Youri Chassin and Éric Lefebvre, both former CAQ members turned Independents, failed to get enough votes to have their motion adopted.

Conservative Leader Éric Duhaime, who doesn't have a seat in the legislature, told reporters Wednesday he welcomed the end of the unanimity of elected officials against GNL Québec. Amid the tariff threats by Trump, Duhaime said, Québec must have greater energy autonomy.

