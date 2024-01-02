Quebec Government Reaches Tentative Deal With Public Sector Unions

The Government of Quebec has reached a tentative deal to end a strike by an alliance of Quebec unions that represents 420,000 public sector workers, including teachers and nurses.

The deal still must be approved by union members but sets the stage for an end to the labour dispute that has shut schools and delayed surgeries across the province since last November.

More than 66,000 teachers in Quebec have been off the job since Nov. 23.

Referring to themselves as the “common front,” the public sector unions are known as FTQ, CSN, APTS and CSQ.

The four unions said the tentative deal with the provincial government will be presented to their members over the coming days for a vote.

The last major union without a deal, Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec, which represents 80,000 healthcare workers, said that their negotiations with the province remain ongoing.

Details of the labour agreements offered by the Quebec government have not been made public.