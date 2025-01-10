Quebec energy deal worth billions gets green light in Newfoundland and Labrador

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A dramatic vote on Thursday night ended with the Newfoundland and Labrador government deciding to move forward with a draft energy deal with Quebec heralded as a game-changer for the indebted Atlantic province.

The Opposition Progressive Conservatives walked out of the legislature in protest, without casting a vote. The party had repeatedly called for the tentative agreement to be reviewed before a decision, but their demands were denied.

“People are demanding more than just rhetoric that this agreement changes everything,” Tory Leader Tony Wakeham said before his 13 fellow party members stood up and left.

Meanwhile, Liberal Premier Andrew Furey got a standing ovation from his caucus as he gave a speech before the vote.

"We have waited over 50 years," he told the legislature. "Our position has never been stronger. We know it. Quebec knows it."

The government opened the House of Assembly on Monday for four days of debate about the memorandum of understanding unveiled Dec. 12 between Hydro-Québec and Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro. The agreement promises about $227 billion in revenue to the Newfoundland and Labrador treasury, much of it coming from 50 years of new rates Hydro-Québec will pay for power from the Churchill Falls plant in Labrador.

The tentative agreement doesn't just promise new revenue, it promises an end to a bitterness and sense of injustice stemming from a 1969 contract that heavily favoured Quebec. Under the old agreement, Hydro-Québec purchased about 15 per cent of its energy from the Churchill Falls plant at prices far below market value.

Under the new scenario, Hydro-Québec will pay about 30 times more for power, netting Newfoundland and Labrador an average of $1 billion a year until 2041, and $4 billion a year after 2056.

Quebec's provincially owned hydro utility will also pay Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro a $3.5-billion fee for the right to co-develop two more energy projects on the Churchill River. Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro will be the majority owner of these developments, and Hydro-Québec will absorb any cost overruns.

Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro gets to keep more than one-third of the $3.5-billion fee, whether the projects go ahead or not.

The province's total budget this year is about $10.4 billion, and the province is carrying a net debt of about $17.7 billion.

Jennifer Williams, CEO of Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro, received a standing ovation after reading out a long list of benefits offered in the deal.

“Fairness. Which did not exist in the original contract,” she said. “We are taking back control of that river. And this is the best deal.”

