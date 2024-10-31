Quartix Technologies plc's (LON:QTX) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 92% Above Its Share Price

Key Insights

Quartix Technologies' estimated fair value is UK£3.07 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of UK£1.60 suggests Quartix Technologies is potentially 48% undervalued

When compared to theindustry average discount to fair value of 16%, Quartix Technologies' competitors seem to be trading at a lesser discount

How far off is Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£2.50m UK£4.50m UK£6.20m UK£7.00m UK£7.59m UK£8.07m UK£8.48m UK£8.84m UK£9.14m UK£9.42m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 8.37% Est @ 6.44% Est @ 5.09% Est @ 4.14% Est @ 3.48% Est @ 3.01% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 6.9% UK£2.3 UK£3.9 UK£5.1 UK£5.4 UK£5.4 UK£5.4 UK£5.3 UK£5.2 UK£5.0 UK£4.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£48m

