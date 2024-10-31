Quartix Technologies plc's (LON:QTX) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 92% Above Its Share Price

In This Article:
How far off is Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.
We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.
The Method
We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF (£, Millions)
|
UK£2.50m
|
UK£4.50m
|
UK£6.20m
|
UK£7.00m
|
UK£7.59m
|
UK£8.07m
|
UK£8.48m
|
UK£8.84m
|
UK£9.14m
|
UK£9.42m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x2
|
Analyst x1
|
Analyst x1
|
Analyst x1
|
Est @ 8.37%
|
Est @ 6.44%
|
Est @ 5.09%
|
Est @ 4.14%
|
Est @ 3.48%
|
Est @ 3.01%
|
Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 6.9%
|
UK£2.3
|
UK£3.9
|
UK£5.1
|
UK£5.4
|
UK£5.4
|
UK£5.4
|
UK£5.3
|
UK£5.2
|
UK£5.0
|
UK£4.9
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£48m
After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.9%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£9.4m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (6.9%– 1.9%) = UK£195m
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£195m÷ ( 1 + 6.9%)10= UK£100m
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£149m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£1.6, the company appears quite undervalued at a 48% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.
The Assumptions
We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Quartix Technologies as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.015. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Quartix Technologies
Strength
-
Currently debt free.
Weakness
-
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Software market.
Opportunity
-
Expected to breakeven next year.
-
Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.
-
Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.
Threat
-
Paying a dividend but company is unprofitable.
Moving On:
Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Quartix Technologies, we've put together three further factors you should look at:
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.