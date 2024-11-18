Is QuantumScape Corporation (QS) the Best Nickel Stock to Invest in?

In This Article:
We recently published a list of 10 Best Nickel Stocks to Invest in According to Analysts. In this article, we are going to take a look at where QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) stands against other best nickel stocks to invest in.
Investing News Network highlighted that Nickel witnessed strong price momentum in H1 of the year as the prices took support from investor sentiment and speculation throughout commodity markets which saw a surge in prices for precious and base metals. Nickel prices remained volatile during Q3 2024 due to market speculation, Chinese stimulus, and oversupply.
Among the contributing factors was the supply of laterite nickel out of Indonesia, which led to mine curtailments in New Caledonia, Australia, and Europe. Furthermore, the increased demand for battery production in China is yet to reach the levels required to make up for the increased supply. Despite the EV sector in China showing a YoY increase of 32% during the first 9 months of 2024, the industry's nickel demand was not able to make up for shortcomings in the broader economy.
Oversupply of Nickel
Nickel remains a critical component in NMC (nickel-manganese-cobalt) batteries, which are used in EVs. For the last few quarters, the market saw a significant oversupply of nickel from Asian markets, mainly from Indonesia. As per S&P Global, mined nickel production from the country saw an increase of 99,000 metric tons during Q3 2024 and is expected to be in the 2.4 million metric ton range by 2024-end, making up 57% of total global production. Despite growing demand for batteries, the oversupply situation has not been under control. This is mainly because of a weak Chinese economy.
China has been tagged as the largest consumer of nickel in the world as a majority of the metal is being used in stainless steel production. However, a difficult real estate sector and broad economic deflation impacted the demand. Investing News Network went on to say that Nickel found pricing support in September, with the Chinese government rolling out stimulus measures focused on fueling economic growth. The measures also included a 0.5% cut to the mortgages and a reduction in the downpayment to buy a home to 15% from 25%. Even though there was an initial surge in nickel prices after the package, the prices retreated once again.
What Can Drive Nickel Prices?
Despite the challenging market conditions, Nickel’s long-term demand in the EV industry is robust. According to EV Magazine, as automakers prioritize the high-nickel battery chemistries because of range and performance advantages, nickel consumption should be fueled as a result of the global shift toward electrification.
As per Benchmark estimates, the battery nickel demand is expected to triple by the year 2030. Mid and high-level performance EVs are expected to fuel the growth of battery nickel demand in the coming years, mainly in Western markets. Benchmark projections demonstrate that nickel-based chemistries will capture 85% of battery cell production capacity outside of China by the year 2030. The batteries should make up for more than 50% of nickel demand growth by 2030, touching 1.5 million tonnes of nickel demand by the decade's end.
Our Methodology
At Insider Monkey we are obsessed with the stocks that hedge funds pile into. The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).
QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)
Average Upside Potential: 47.6%
QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) is a company that is engaged in developing advanced battery technology for EVs and other applications, such as technologies that can improve the energy density of nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) and lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells.
During its Q3 2024 earnings call, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) announced the commencement of low-volume production of its B Sample cells, the QSE-5. Wall Street believes that this development is a critical milestone for the company, as these cells are the first anode-free solid-state lithium metal cells for automotive applications. The company has started low-volume production of B Sample QSE-5 cells with an energy density of 844 watt-hours per liter. The QSE-5 cells have the ability to charge from 10% to 80% in just over 12 minutes.
QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) also highlighted that a new separator production process, Raptor, should support QSE-5 production into 2025. Also, the company is collaborating with VW PowerCo under a licensing agreement that consists of a $130 million prepayment. This agreement is expected to lower capital requirements. QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) plans to leverage its partnership with VW PowerCo to improve its manufacturing capabilities and accelerate high-volume production.
Industry experts believe that, with the B Sample cells now in production and a healthy liquidity position, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) seems to be on a path to scale up operations and deliver on its technological targets. Analysts at Truist Financial reaffirmed a “Hold” rating on the shares of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS), issuing a $7.00 target price on 25th October.
Overall, QS ranks 1st on our list of best nickel stocks to invest in according to analysts. While we acknowledge the potential of QS as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some deeply undervalued AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for a deeply undervalued AI stock that is more promising than QS but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
