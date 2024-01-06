QuantumScape Corp Chief Development Officer Mohit Singh Sells 174,000 Shares

Chief Development Officer Mohit Singh executed a sale of 174,000 shares of QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) on January 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. QuantumScape Corp is a company that specializes in the development of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The technology aims to provide higher energy density, faster charging, and longer life than traditional lithium-ion batteries.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 824,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, indicating a consistent pattern of share disposals over the period.

The insider transaction history for QuantumScape Corp shows a trend of insider selling, with 34 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same timeframe. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of QuantumScape Corp were trading at $8.58 each. The company's market capitalization stood at $4.259 billion, reflecting the aggregate value of the company's outstanding shares.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and the company's financials, interested parties are encouraged to review the official SEC filings and explore QuantumScape Corp's profile on GuruFocus.

