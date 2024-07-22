QuantumCTek And Two More Growth Companies With Significant Insider Holdings

As global markets navigate through a mixed performance landscape, with notable shifts towards small-cap and value shares, investors are closely monitoring the evolving economic indicators and market dynamics. In this context, growth companies with high insider ownership such as QuantumCTek can offer unique insights into corporate confidence and potential resilience in uncertain times.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Yggdrazil Group (SET:YGG) 18% 33.5% Medley (TSE:4480) 34% 28.7% Gaming Innovation Group (OB:GIG) 26.7% 37.4% Rajratan Global Wire (BSE:517522) 19.8% 33.5% Fine M-TecLTD (KOSDAQ:A441270) 17.2% 36.4% Credo Technology Group Holding (NasdaqGS:CRDO) 14.5% 60.9% Calliditas Therapeutics (OM:CALTX) 11.6% 52.9% Plenti Group (ASX:PLT) 12.8% 106.4% Vow (OB:VOW) 31.7% 97.7% EHang Holdings (NasdaqGM:EH) 32.8% 74.3%

We'll examine a selection from our screener results.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: QuantumCTek Co., Ltd. specializes in producing security products and services for information and communication technology, utilizing quantum information technology, primarily serving the Chinese market with a market capitalization of CN¥12.74 billion.

Operations: QuantumCTek generates revenue by producing security products and services for ICT, leveraging quantum information technology in China.

Insider Ownership: 15.7%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 141.8% p.a.

QuantumCTek, despite a highly volatile share price, is projected to see substantial growth with revenue expected to increase by 47.8% annually, outpacing the Chinese market's 13.7%. The company aims to turn profitable within three years, a goal supported by an anticipated profit surge of 141.8% per year. However, recent earnings show significant challenges: a sharp decline in quarterly sales and increased losses highlight current financial strains.

Story continues

SHSE:688027 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Qi An Xin Technology Group Inc. operates as a cyber-security company offering products and services to government bodies, enterprises, and various institutions both in China and globally, with a market capitalization of approximately CN¥16.06 billion.

Operations: The company generates CN¥6.22 billion in revenue from its cybersecurity offerings targeted at governmental and institutional clients.

Insider Ownership: 22%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 35.9% p.a.

Qi An Xin Technology Group is experiencing robust growth with earnings expected to rise by 35.9% annually, outpacing the Chinese market forecast of 22.2%. This growth is supported by a revenue increase of 14.2% per year, slightly above the market's 13.7%. However, challenges persist as recent financials indicate a substantial net loss and declining quarterly revenue from CNY 925.07 million to CNY 704.75 million, alongside low projected Return on Equity at 4.8%.

SHSE:688561 Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Talkweb Information System Co., Ltd. operates in China, offering education services and mobile games, with a market capitalization of approximately CN¥14.05 billion.

Operations: The company generates its revenue primarily from education services and mobile gaming in China.

Insider Ownership: 20.7%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 58.6% p.a.

Talkweb Information System Co., Ltd. has shown a significant turnaround, reporting a net income of CNY 44.96 million for the full year after a previous loss of CNY 1,012.75 million, reflecting substantial improvement in financial health. The company's revenue growth is projected at 19.9% annually, outperforming the Chinese market expectation of 13.7%. Despite this positive trajectory in earnings and revenue, its forecasted Return on Equity remains low at 5.1%, indicating potential challenges in achieving superior equity returns.

SZSE:002261 Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.The analysis only considers stock directly held by insiders. It does not include indirectly owned stock through other vehicles such as corporate and/or trust entities. All forecast revenue and earnings growth rates quoted are in terms of annualised (per annum) growth rates over 1-3 years.

Companies discussed in this article include SHSE:688027 SHSE:688561 and SZSE:002261.

