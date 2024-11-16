Quantum Second Quarter 2025 Earnings: Misses Expectations

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Second Quarter 2025 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$70.5m (down 6.9% from 2Q 2024).

Net loss: US$13.5m (loss widened by 306% from 2Q 2024).

US$2.82 loss per share (further deteriorated from US$0.70 loss in 2Q 2024).

NasdaqGM:QMCO Earnings and Revenue Growth November 16th 2024

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Quantum Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 2.8%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 101%.

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 2.1% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, while revenues in the Tech industry in the US are expected to grow by 6.9%.

Performance of the American Tech industry.

The company's shares are down 26% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 5 warning signs for Quantum (3 shouldn't be ignored!) that you need to be mindful of.

