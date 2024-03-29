This Quantum Foods Holdings Insider Increased Their Holding In The Last Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd's (JSE:QFH ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Quantum Foods Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non Executive Chairman of the Board Wouter Hanekom for R5.4m worth of shares, at about R10.00 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (R13.50), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Wouter Hanekom bought 687.65k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of R13.06. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Quantum Foods Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that Quantum Foods Holdings insiders own about R97m worth of shares (which is 3.6% of the company). However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Quantum Foods Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Quantum Foods Holdings we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Quantum Foods Holdings and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

