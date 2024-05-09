Quanterix Corp (QTRX) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Robust Revenue Growth and ...

Total Revenue: $32.1 million, up 13% year-over-year.

Accelerator Lab Revenue: $8.7 million, increased by 57%.

Consumables Revenue: $17.1 million, increased by 22%.

Instrument Revenue: $2.5 million, decreased by 52%.

GAAP Gross Margin: 61.2%, improved by approximately 170 basis points year-over-year.

Non-GAAP Gross Margin: 54.5%, up 140 basis points from Q1 2023.

Operating Expenses (GAAP): $33.6 million, increased by $7.2 million.

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses: $31.4 million, up $6.9 million.

Liquidity: $304.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and restricted cash.

Net Cash Flow: Outflow of $19.4 million, influenced by bonus payments and timing of receivables and inventory.

2024 Revenue Guidance: Expected to be between $139 million and $144 million.

2024 Non-GAAP Gross Margin Guidance: Low to mid-50s percentage.

2024 Cash Usage Forecast: Between $25 million to $30 million.

Release Date: May 08, 2024

Positive Points

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) reported a 13% increase in total revenue to $32 million in Q1 2024, driven by strong growth in consumables and Accelerator Lab services.

The Accelerator Lab revenue grew by 57%, demonstrating robust demand for in-house lab services and contributing significantly to the overall revenue growth.

Non-GAAP gross margin improved by approximately 140 basis points to 54.5%, reflecting efficient management and higher pricing benefits.

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) is advancing in high-sensitivity biomarker detection technology, with plans to introduce around 20 new biomarker assays by the end of the year, enhancing its offerings in neurology, immunology, and oncology.

The company's Simoa technology continues to set industry standards in sensitivity, crucial for early disease detection and monitoring, which is vital for conditions like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.

Negative Points

Instrument revenue decreased by 52%, affected by a challenging capital expenditure environment, indicating potential issues in selling higher-cost items.

The company experienced a higher cash usage of approximately $19 million in the period, mainly due to timing of certain working capital items, which could impact financial stability if continued.

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) faces intense competition in the diagnostics market, particularly with the emergence of new tests and technologies from other companies.

Despite overall growth, the reliance on the Accelerator Lab and consumables for revenue generation may pose risks if there are shifts in market demand or technological advancements by competitors.

The company's future revenue pacing and gross margin are partly dependent on the rollout and customer adoption of new Advantage PLUS assays, which adds an element of uncertainty to financial projections.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the contribution of biotech funding to the growth in accelerator services in Q1? What is driving this growth and how sustainable is it? A: Masoud Toloue, President and CEO, noted that the accelerator growth is primarily driven by strong interest in neuro trials, with 80% of the growth coming from recurring pharma customers. The company has expanded its testing capacity significantly, which supports this growth. The sustainability of this growth is supported by ongoing strong interest in neuro trials.

Q: How does Quanterix plan to differentiate its Alzheimer's diagnostics in the face of new competitors entering the market with automated, high-throughput systems? A: Masoud Toloue emphasized the unique sensitivity of Quanterix's Simoa technology and its ability to multiplex, which he believes are critical advantages over competitors. He highlighted that Quanterix's technology can detect very low levels of biomarkers, ensuring that no patient samples are unreadable, which is crucial for early detection and monitoring of Alzheimer's disease.

Q: What improvements in pricing and gross margin can we expect, and what drove the strength in Q1? A: Vandana Sriram, CFO, explained that the gross margin improvement in Q1 was driven by favorable revenue mix, annual price increases, and efficient inventory management. She anticipates continued variability in gross margin influenced by project mix and the ongoing transition to new assays.

Q: With the upcoming AdCom for denosumab, what are the potential impacts on Quanterix's diagnostics business, especially if tau is included on the label? A: Masoud Toloue expressed optimism about the potential for more treatment options for Alzheimer's disease but noted that the specific impact on Quanterix would depend on the details of the label. He highlighted the importance of Quanterix's collaboration with Eli Lilly and the use of their technology in Lilly's CertuitAD offering.

Q: Can you provide an update on the progress and traction of the health network collaborations and non-exclusive licensing opportunities announced earlier this year? A: Masoud Toloue reported positive feedback and enthusiasm about the sensitivity of the Simoa platform from the collaborations. He noted that revenues from these collaborations were still immaterial in Q1 but expected to grow as adoption increases alongside available therapies.

Q: How much of your business growth is driven by Alzheimer's disease applications, and within that, how much is from novel mechanisms or biomarkers? A: Masoud Toloue indicated that while Alzheimer's disease is a significant part of their neurology-driven growth, it does not constitute the majority. He emphasized the importance of general neuro markers and other neurological applications, which are critical for assessing brain health and therapy impacts without invasive procedures.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

