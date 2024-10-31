Insider Monkey

Is Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) The Best Engineering Stocks To Invest In?

Maham Fatima
9 min read

In This Article:

We recently compiled a list of the 7 Best Engineering Stocks to Invest in. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR) stands against the other engineering stocks.

Is the Engineering Sector Going to Boom?

In an era where infrastructure and technology converge, the engineering industry stands as a cornerstone of economic growth and innovation. As we navigate through the remaining months of 2024, the demand for robust engineering solutions, ranging from construction to advanced manufacturing, has surged, driven by significant investments in transportation, clean energy, and urban development. This dynamic landscape presents a unique opportunity for investors looking to capitalize on the potential of leading engineering firms.

The global engineering services market is booming, with its size estimated at $3.26 trillion in 2023 and projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.5% from 2024 to 2030, as reported by Grand View Research. Several factors are driving this growth, including technological advancements, infrastructure development, and the demand for sustainable solutions. Automation, AI, and the IoT are becoming increasingly adopted, leading to enhanced productivity and efficiency. Rapid urbanization, government investments in infrastructure, and a focus on eco-friendly practices due to stringent environmental regulations are also contributing to the market’s expansion.

With strong market demand, technological advancements, resilience during economic fluctuations, and supportive government initiatives, the engineering sector stands out as a promising investment opportunity. Moreover, a new report from the Global Infrastructure Hub reveals a significant global infrastructure investment gap. To meet the demands of a growing population and a rapidly urbanizing world, $97 trillion will be needed by 2040. This includes $94 trillion to support economic growth and an additional $3.5 trillion to meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals for water and electricity access.

The report underscores that current spending trends fall short of these needs. An annual investment of $3.7 trillion is required to bridge the gap, which is equivalent to Germany’s annual GDP. To meet the SDGs for water and electricity, an additional $236 billion per year is necessary. The US faces the largest infrastructure funding gap, estimated at $3.8 trillion. China, on the other hand, has the highest demand, requiring $28 trillion in investment. The report highlights the critical role of infrastructure in achieving the SDGs. However, current investment trends are insufficient to meet the targets for water and electricity access.

