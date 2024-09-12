Quanta Services, Inc.'s (NYSE:PWR) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

With its stock down 4.9% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study Quanta Services' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Quanta Services is:

12% = US$805m ÷ US$6.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.12 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Quanta Services' Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To begin with, Quanta Services seems to have a respectable ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 13%. This certainly adds some context to Quanta Services' moderate 16% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then performed a comparison between Quanta Services' net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 18% in the same 5-year period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is PWR worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether PWR is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Quanta Services Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Quanta Services has a low three-year median payout ratio of 7.2%, meaning that the company retains the remaining 93% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business.

Moreover, Quanta Services is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of six years of paying a dividend. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 3.7% over the next three years. Regardless, the ROE is not expected to change much for the company despite the lower expected payout ratio.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Quanta Services' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

