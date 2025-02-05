Qualcomm says Arm has withdrawn breach claims, has no plans to terminate license deal

(Reuters) - Qualcomm's Chief Executive Officer Cristiano Amon on Wednesday said Arm Holdings has withdrawn a threat to terminate Qualcomm's license agreement with the technology provider.

Arm in October threatened to terminate Qualcomm's license agreement amid a dispute over technology that powers Qualcomm's personal computer chips. In December, Qualcomm won at trial in the dispute.

During Qualcomm's quarterly earnings call on Wednesday, Amon said Arm had withdrawn its threat and has "no current plan" to terminate Qualcomm's license agreement with Arm.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Chris Reese)