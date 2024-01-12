Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM), a leader in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry, including mobile communications, networking, and other related technologies, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. The insider, Chief Commercial Officer James Cathey, sold 1,000 shares of the company on January 11, 2024.James Catheys transaction was executed at an average price of $139 per share, resulting in a total value of $139,000. This sale has contributed to the insider's total of 6,000 shares sold over the past year, with no recorded purchases in the same period.The insider transaction history at Qualcomm Inc shows a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 15 insider sells and no insider buys. This could suggest a trend among insiders in their trading activities, although it is essential to consider the broader context of the market and the company's performance when interpreting these transactions.

Qualcomm Inc's Chief Commercial Officer James Cathey Sells 1,000 Shares

On the valuation front, Qualcomm Inc's shares were trading at $139 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $152.563 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 21.66, which is below the industry median of 27.71, indicating a potentially lower valuation compared to its peers. However, it is higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.99, with a GF Value of $139.92, suggesting that Qualcomm Inc is Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider trading patterns for insights into a company's internal perspectives. While the sale of shares by the insider does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook, it is one of many factors that shareholders may consider when assessing their investment in Qualcomm Inc.

