Is QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) the Best Automation Stock to Buy Now?

We recently published a list of 10 Best Automation Stocks to Buy Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) stands against the other automation stocks.

2023 was the year of generative AI, mainly because of the widespread adoption of ChatGPT and the resulting response that followed. Now, 2024 is the year in which companies have truly started using this ever-evolving technology. McKinsey revealed that AI supported the companies in both aspects: cost decreases and revenue jumps.

Automation Technologies- Key Trends

In 2024, the integration of automation technologies continues to revolutionize every aspect of supply chain management. This led to unprecedented levels of efficiency and agility. The global integrated automated supply chain is expected to reach US$25.6 billion by 2033, from US$13.4 billion in 2023, according to industry data by Market.us.

From removing warehousing bottlenecks to inventory management and demand forecasting, supply chain automation reshaped traditional practices and redefined the dynamics of the logistics industry. In inventory tracking, advanced warehouse management systems, which are powered by AI and ML algorithms, focus on optimizing inventory placement, route planning, resource allocation, etc.

Inventory tracking and management are being revolutionized through the usage of automation solutions, such as RFID tagging, barcode scanning, and computer vision. Real-time tracking technologies are offering granular visibility in inventory movements. This allows businesses to monitor stock levels, spot discrepancies, and manage understocking/overstocking. Manufacturers are now getting inclined towards smart factories.

Smart factories reflect and demonstrate Industry 4.0 principles. They tend to leverage 5G, IoT, AI, and other advanced technologies. Experts believe that smart factories allow predictive maintenance and decision-making.

Adoption of Advanced Automation

A new theme is emerging in the field of automation, which is automated decision-making. Its adoption rapidly expanded beyond traditional sectors such as manufacturing and logistics. Demand for decision intelligence stems from data-driven and well-informed decision-making requirements which enhances corporate competitiveness and efficiency.

Automated decision-making is now being accepted by critical domains including healthcare and finance. In healthcare, automation supplements the clinical decision-making processes, improves patient-care delivery, and manages resource allocation. It involves leveraging AI and ML algorithms to assess patient data, medical images, and genomic sequences, and customize patient care.

Likewise, in finance, automated systems continue to reshape top-notch operations like risk assessment, fraud detection, and investment management. AI algorithms assess large datasets of financial transactions and market trends to optimize investment strategies. In 2024, the software development industry is all set to embark on a remarkable transformation with cutting-edge innovations.

Quantum Computing and Robotics

The latest technologies in software that are expected to reshape the landscape include quantum computing, virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), big data, data analytics, 5G technology, robotics, etc.

Quantum computing continues to rapidly advance, evolve, and reshape scientific and industrial landscapes. Unlike classical computers—which use bits as the smallest information unit—quantum computers make use of qubits. These exploit quantum mechanics principles to perform complex and difficult calculations. For example, at the time of drug discovery, quantum algorithms simulate molecular interactions in a more accurate and refined way as compared to traditional methods. The integration of quantum computing with AI is another critical emerging trend.

The unprecedented advancements in robotics and AI are expected to bring revolutionary positive transformations. More and more sectors continue to understand the benefits of adopting robotics and AI. Globally, the robotics market should achieve healthy revenue growth, with a projected value of US$38.24 billion this year. The strongest segment in the robotics market is expected to be service robotics, which should lead in market volume. Service robotics find its application in sectors, like Healthcare, Medical, Military and Defense, Logistics, etc. while industrial robots are used in Automotive, Electronics, Food & Beverage, etc.

The trends driving the robotics market are supported by developments in emerging technologies. These include 5G, AI, Edge Computing, IIoT, cloud, open-source, etc. Since AI in robotics continues to evolve, more and more industries are exploiting the latest technologies. Therefore, manufacturers are making data-driven decisions. Some industries use self-learning robots to execute work processes.

Smart factories are using AI-enabled robotics to execute smarter, reliable, and efficient processes. They help in production optimization. AI-powered robotic technologies, which include computer vision and tactile sensing, are utilized to help automate certain tasks. For example, reinforcement learning is used for better industrial assembly. The adoption of robotics, smart automation, and high-tech manufacturing will help workers with manual labor and reduce repetitive tasks.

Is QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) the Best Automation Stock to Buy Now?

An aerial view of a bustling semiconductor production zone showcasing the company’s integrated circuits.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Average Upside Potential: 30.71%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) carries out operations as a multinational semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company. It is engaged in developing and delivering digital wireless communications products and services.

The Qualcomm Al Engine is the application of computer vision in Al. This optimizes tasks such as object detection, facial recognition, etc. Notably, smartphones, loT devices, automotive systems, and augmented reality (AR) are some of the examples where such technologies are used. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has been exploiting catalysts for shifting its business mix.

This was evident from its announcement about increased progress in automotive and Internet of Things (loT) solutions. The company’s stock is being helped by 2 main factors. Firstly, there have been early signs of recovery in the smartphone market. Secondly, there is increased optimism that the generative Al trend should help increase smartphone sales.

For 4Q 2024, the company expects revenues in the range of $9.5 billion – $10.3 billion and GAAP diluted EPS of $2.38 – $2.58. Wall Street analysts believe that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)’s automotive business has seen good momentum, with semiconductors playing a greater role in the transportation industry amidst trends like electrification and autonomous driving.

Analysts at Bank of America initiated the coverage on shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). The brokerage raised its price objective from $180.00 to $245.00, giving a “Buy” rating on 31st May.

According to Insider Monkey’s data, 78 hedge funds held stakes in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) at the end of 1Q 2024.

O’keefe Stevens Advisory, an investment advisory firm, published its second-quarter 2024 investor letter. Here is what the fund said:

“During the quarter, the A.I. rally broadened beyond the obvious players of Nvidia, AMD, and hyperscalers. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM), a long-standing investment, is gaining recognition for integrating artificial intelligence into mobile phones. Qualcomm’s A.I. on-device capabilities enable real-time language translation, improved voice recognition, and sophisticated imaging techniques as A.I. becomes more integral to mobile experiences. Qualcomm benefits by leading the market in providing robust, efficient, and versatile A.I. solutions. A.I. could be the first technology advancement in several years to accelerate the smartphone replacement cycle as users desire these advanced capabilities.”

Overall, QCOM ranks 6th on our list of best automation stocks to buy. While we acknowledge the potential of QCOM as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than QCOM but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

