Is QUALCOMM Inc. (QCOM) the Best Big Tech Stock to Buy According to Analysts?

Big Tech comprises some of the largest and most influential companies in the world, recognized for their sheer size, extensive customer base, and financial strength. Leading this group are five major companies that have been at the forefront of the tech sector economy, driving innovation and shaping consumer behavior. Over the years, Big Tech firms have benefited from the widespread adoption of smartphones and high-speed internet, increased demand for digital services, the rise of social media, strong demand for cloud computing, e-commerce, and digital advertising.

How Did the Big Tech Companies Become The Giants They are Today?

Beyond technological advancements, these companies have also benefited from several phenomena. The first is network effects—the more users a platform has, the more valuable it becomes. Other contributing factors include economies of scale as they expanded through acquisitions and the ease of scaling digital businesses globally; access to vast amounts of user data used to enhance products, target ads, and create highly personalized services; and their deep pockets (strong balance sheets) that enabled them to invest heavily in R&D, hire top talent, and operate during challenging times. This financial strength also allowed them to aggressively invest in AI and maintain a first-mover advantage. While challenges persist, we believe these companies will continue to innovate, expand their influence, and shape the future of technology.

In a recent interview with Yahoo Finance, Wedbush Securities’ Global Head of Technology Research, Dan Ives, expressed optimism about the future of Big Tech, stating:

“Microsoft’s $80 billion investment announcement and then Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement that his company plans to spend up to $65 billion on artificial intelligence is “the start of a massive build-out of AI Capex” that I think the Street is massively underestimating. And it’s the multiplier – every dollar spent on a NVIDIA chip, means $8 to $10 multiplier goes to the rest of tech – that’s bullish for tech. Of course, with Trump and Stargate, it just shows that fourth industrial revolution is just starting.”

While Big Tech typically refers to the top five mega-cap companies, we have prepared an extended list of 15 stocks that have made a significant impact on the tech landscape and are equally innovative and transformative as the top five. With that, let’s explore the 15 best Big Tech stocks to buy according to analysts.

