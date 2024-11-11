QleanAir AB (FRA:9ZJ) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Market Challenges with New ...

Release Date: November 08, 2024

Positive Points

QleanAir AB (FRA:9ZJ) launched six new products targeting EMEA and APAC, which are expected to support sales in challenging market conditions.

The company reported satisfactory growth in the APAC region, with air cleaner sales in Japan up by 41% for the year.

Recurring revenues remain stable at 73 million SEK, amounting to 301 million SEK on a rolling 12-month basis.

QleanAir AB (FRA:9ZJ) has a strong base of recurring revenues, serving over 3,500 customers globally, which provides a predictable revenue stream.

The company is focusing on cost control, sales efficiency, and customer focus, with cost improvement projects delivering to plan.

Negative Points

QleanAir AB (FRA:9ZJ) experienced a decline in sales, with Q3 sales down 8.9% compared to last year, primarily due to lower sales in EMEA and Americas.

The gross margin decreased from 67% to 62%, impacted by lower sales and FX effects.

Cash flow was weak due to a decline in operating profit and changes in working capital.

The company faced challenges in the Americas with postponed projects and longer sales cycles, affecting efficiency.

QleanAir AB (FRA:9ZJ) had to make a one-time write-off of inventories related to COVID-19 purchases, amounting to 7 million SEK.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Is the clean room order in the Americas canceled, or is there still a possibility of delivery? A: (CEO) The order is not canceled but postponed. Discussions are ongoing with the client's management, and there is still a possibility of building the clean room. However, a settlement is needed for the initial project costs before proceeding.

Q: How is QleanAir adapting to the lower order intake for clean rooms in the US? A: (CEO) We are revisiting our distribution strategy to focus more on leveraging partners' project organizations rather than relying solely on direct sales. This approach aims to increase volume and efficiency by collaborating with companies already involved in larger projects.

Q: What is the outlook for Cabin Solutions sales in Japan, considering past contract renewals? A: (CEO) We do not make forward-looking statements, but 2024 is a low point for renewals with finance companies. The cyclicality of contract renewals is understood, and we are seeing growth in air cleaners in Japan.

Q: How is QleanAir addressing the elevated service costs in Germany for Cabin Solutions? A: (CEO) We are transitioning to a new service partner and consolidating supply chains to improve costs. While past contracts limit immediate changes, new contracts will reflect adjusted service costs, gradually improving margins.

