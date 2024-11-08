Qantas flight makes emergency landing at Sydney airport after engine failure, sparking grass fire near runway

A Qantas flight bound for Brisbane was forced to turn back to Sydney after suffering an engine failure, which in turn caused a grass fire that shuttered one of the airport’s runways.

QF520 left Sydney airport about 12.35pm, but four minutes later the Boeing 737 suddenly changed direction and stopped climbing, before circling and returning to the airport, where it made an emergency landing shortly after 1pm.

ABC reporter Mark Willacy was onboard the flight. He told ABC TV that just as the plane was taking off, “there was a large bang and a really jolting shudder went through the plane”.

“We knew immediately something was wrong, but what was more disturbing, I think, was the plane really laboured after that,” he said.



“It was a real struggle to get airborne and it was clear to everyone – the crew and the passengers – that something was badly wrong at that point.”



Willacy said the plane slowly got more altitude and banked to the west, did a loop and came back over Sydney and the ocean. The pilots spoke to passengers after 10 or 15 minutes to explain something happened with the engine on the right wing, but “it was shut down [and] things were under control”.



The plane then landed and firetrucks came to inspect the engine.

Willacy said there was a lot of smoke and passengers witnessed a nearby grass fire.



Qantas’s chief pilot, captain Richard Tobiano, said the flight “experienced a suspected engine failure” after take-off.

“After circling for a short period of time, the aircraft landed safely at Sydney airport. Our pilots are highly trained to handle situations like this and the aircraft landed safely after the appropriate procedures were conducted.”

Tobiano said the incident “would have been a distressing experience” for passengers and the airline would provide support to those onboard.

“We will also be conducting an investigation into what caused the engine issue.”

No injuries have been reported, and passengers have been rebooked on alternative services.

Qantas engineers conducted a preliminary inspection, which confirmed the plane suffered a contained engine failure. Jets can safely fly on just one engine.

“While customers would have heard a loud bang, there was not an explosion,” Tobiano said.

Georgina Lewis, an employee of the Nine network, was also onboard the Boeing 737.

“We were taking off and we heard a bang,” she told Nine. “One of the engines appeared to have gone.”

The Australian and International Pilots Association (AIPA), a union that represents some Qantas pilots, commended the crew onboard QF520.

